Chelsea's Andreas Christensen wanted by Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the summer - paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national and international newspapers...
THE SUN
Barcelona are in competition with Bayern Munich in the race to snatch out-of-contract Andreas Christensen away from Chelsea in the summer.
FOOTBALL.LONDON
Arsenal are reportedly in the market for River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez as a potential replacement for Granit Xhaka, with Roma set to re-ignite their interest in the Gunners midfielder.
Trending
- Carabao Cup final player ratings: Mendy shines; Kepa blows it
- Carra: Abramovich statement 'poor & embarrassing' | Nev: 'Meaningless'
- Papers: Barca and Bayern compete for Christensen contract
- Redknapp on Kepa sub: A rubbish idea | Carra: There's method
- Chelsea trustees yet to agree to run club for Abramovich
- Neville: No one is buying Abramovich statement
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- Leeds sack Bielsa after dismal run | Marsch appointment on Monday?
- England, Wales refuse to play Russia | FIFA warns ban is next step
- Catterall trainer: 'I may quit boxing after Taylor decision'
- Get Sky Sports - latest offers
- Premier League: Live games on Sky Sports
- How to watch Premier League highlights this season
- Live football on Sky Sports this week
DAILY MIRROR
The Chelsea Foundation's trustees may yet reject Roman Abramovich's request to transfer 'stewardship' of Chelsea to them in the midst of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Arsenal defender Gabriel has confirmed a bust-up between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the club's coaching staff was behind his departure from the club in January.
Virgil van Dijk has claimed it was taken for granted he would return and hit his pre-injury heights after a near year-long lay-off for the Dutchman.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
The British Boxing Board of Control are to investigate Josh Taylor's controversial win over Jack Catterall on Saturday night.
Wales have been condemned for breaching head injury assessment rules after Tomas Francis played on in Saturday's Six Nations defeat by England despite appearing to suffer concussion.
THE GUARDIAN
Roman Abramovich's move to leave the day-to-day running of Chelsea to the club's charitable arm could be an attempt by the Russian to avoid being sanctioned, the MP who originally said he assets should be seized has claimed.
MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS
Manchester City are now reportedly favourites to sign Erling Haaland this summer, after it emerged the Norwegian's desire is to play in the Premier League.