Chelsea's Andreas Christensen wanted by Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the summer - paper talk

THE SUN

Barcelona are in competition with Bayern Munich in the race to snatch out-of-contract Andreas Christensen away from Chelsea in the summer.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Arsenal are reportedly in the market for River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez as a potential replacement for Granit Xhaka, with Roma set to re-ignite their interest in the Gunners midfielder.

DAILY MIRROR

The Chelsea Foundation's trustees may yet reject Roman Abramovich's request to transfer 'stewardship' of Chelsea to them in the midst of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Arsenal defender Gabriel has confirmed a bust-up between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the club's coaching staff was behind his departure from the club in January.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already scored five times for Barcelona since joining the club

Virgil van Dijk has claimed it was taken for granted he would return and hit his pre-injury heights after a near year-long lay-off for the Dutchman.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The British Boxing Board of Control are to investigate Josh Taylor's controversial win over Jack Catterall on Saturday night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports boxing promoter Ben Shalom was embarrassed by the scoring in Josh Taylor's debatable victory over Jack Catterall

Wales have been condemned for breaching head injury assessment rules after Tomas Francis played on in Saturday's Six Nations defeat by England despite appearing to suffer concussion.

THE GUARDIAN

Roman Abramovich's move to leave the day-to-day running of Chelsea to the club's charitable arm could be an attempt by the Russian to avoid being sanctioned, the MP who originally said he assets should be seized has claimed.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester City are now reportedly favourites to sign Erling Haaland this summer, after it emerged the Norwegian's desire is to play in the Premier League.