Ralf Rangnick has doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo leading Man Utd's attack next season - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Ralf Rangnick has major reservations about the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading Manchester United's attack next season, with sources suggesting the German's patience is wearing thin with the 37-year-old.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored one goal in his last 10 games

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are on the brink of agreeing a deal to sign Franck Kessie on a free transfer from AC Milan, a move that impacts both Arsenal and Manchester United, who are also interested in the midfielder.

Liverpool have reminded Kostas Tsimikas of his responsibilities after he was seen spitting his chewing gum into the Wembley stands following Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Rio Ferdinand has told Manchester United fans to get used to being out in the cold for at least two more years and advised his old club to copy rivals Liverpool.

Image: AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is reportedly a target for Arsenal and Manchester United

DAILY MAIL

Pep Guardiola has told Jack Grealish to ignore public opinion as Manchester City's £100m signing gears up for his comeback.

Premier League referees have been told to allow players to show support for Ukraine without receiving yellow cards following Matty Cash's controversial booking on Saturday.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder faces Antonio Conte in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday and admitted he once accused the Spurs manager of stealing his tactics.

The International Paralympic Committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the participation of Russian athletes at the Winter Games in Beijing.

THE SUN

Arsenal have reported a record loss of £107.3m for the last financial year, with £85m attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anthony Joshua has confirmed he wants a rematch with Dillian Whyte following a brief social media spat.

Image: Anthony Joshua has confirmed on social media he wants a rematch with Dillian Whyte

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have been priced out of a summer move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Newcastle and a host of La Liga clubs are eyeing a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

THE GUARDIAN

Dan Lawrence appears poised to resume his Test career against West Indies in Antigua next week after being preferred to Ollie Pope in the rebooted England team that begins its solitary warm-up match on Tuesday.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers and Motherwell fans were seen clashing in the street before a bus nearly struck police officers and a supporter ahead of Sunday's match.