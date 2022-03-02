Carlo Ancelotti emerges as Manchester United candidate - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Carlo Ancelotti, the Real Madrid head coach, has emerged as a surprise candidate to become the next manager of Manchester United.

Barcelona are confident of reaching an agreement to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on a free contract this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Derby County's administrators have assured the Football League that they have the funds for another month, temporarily easing the pressure on the stricken Championship club.

DAILY MAIL

Rio Ferdinand has called for Manchester United to sign Declan Rice and John McGinn this summer, insisting they are the 'right characters' to take the club forward.

Jadon Sancho insists he is trying to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba at Manchester United in a bid to improve his game.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to move heaven and earth to keep Kylian Mbappe with an eye-watering £42m net annual salary.

Matteo Guendouzi has taken one final swipe at Arsenal after claiming his permanent move to Marseille 'is the best choice I've made in years'.

Mario Balotelli believes he would be playing football today a Ballon d'Or winner had he not left Manchester City when he did in 2013.

THE SUN

Ralf Rangnick will stick with under-fire Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's Manchester derby despite his goal drought.

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has sensationally claimed he is open to buying Chelsea.

Ukraine star Yaroslav Rakitskiy has quit Zenit St Petersburg after Russia invaded his homeland.

DAILY MIRROR

Marco Rose insists that Borussia Dortmund need more of Jude Bellingham's aggression amid claims that the England star's behaviour has upset teammates at his club.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly dropped Felix Afena-Gyan from the Roma first-team for the "next few weeks" after it was discovered he had been out clubbing the night before a game.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham could be prevented from paying CSKA Moscow the next instalment of their transfer fee for Nikola Vlasic as a result of the UK government imposing sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.