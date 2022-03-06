Manchester United tracking Middlesbrough star Isaiah Jones - Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are reportedly one of a host of clubs tracking Middlesbrough star Isaiah Jones.

Conor McGregor has revealed he is serious about trying to buy Chelsea Football Club.

Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer at Lazio.

West Ham are after Lille midfield star Amadou Onana.

Newcastle are lining up a £50m bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva tops up his £95,000-a-week pay packet by charging fans £300 for video messages.

DAILY MIRROR

Scotland's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Ukraine has been postponed until June under the order of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, according to Shakhtar Donetsk's director of football Darijo Srna.

Roy Hodgson told fans who booed one of his substitutions: 'I pick the team because I don't trust your judgment'.

DAILY MAIL

American businessman Michael Rubin has ruled himself out of the running to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich. The 49-year-old owns sports merchandise group Fanatics.

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of teenage sensation Pablo Torre from Racing Santander, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid to the youngsters' signature.

Everton manager Frank Lampard does not expect a friendly welcome from Tottenham's fans as a former Chelsea player - but he believes it will be worse for assistant coach Ashley Cole.

DAILY STAR

West Ham vice-chairman Baroness Karen Brady admitted that on one of the first times she encountered Roman Abramovich, he turned up with armed bodyguards.