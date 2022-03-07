Manchester United's Marcus Rashford on Paris Saint-Germain's wanted list - Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Marcus Rashford is on Paris Saint-Germain's wanted list should they be unable to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay beyond this summer.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has cut ties with sponsor Huawei amid reports the Chinese communications company is helping Russia with their invasion of Ukraine.

The England and Wales Cricket Board will pay around £1m to install multi-faith prayer rooms at every county ground to improve diversity in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq scandal.

THE SUN

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has emerged as a potential candidate to buy Chelsea as has a private consortium led by Saudi Media.

Manchester United are preparing for a summer squad overhaul with more than a dozen players potentially leaving the club on free transfers and cut-price deals as their contracts near expiry.

Tottenham supporters have criticised the club for the April 29 closure of a window to snap up season tickets for the 2022-23 season at the same prices as this campaign.

Yannick Carrasco has revealed he turned down advances from four Premier League clubs in January to stay with Atletico Madrid.

THE TELEGRAPH

Prospective Chelsea buyers are being put off by the prohibitive £1bn cost of rebuilding Stamford Bridge.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool stars Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson reached out to former team-mate Alberto Moreno after the Villarreal defender suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament last weekend.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are reported to have "advanced" their search for a permanent manager after the dismal derby defeat against Manchester City.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona are ready to make a huge splash in the summer transfer window with Xavi keen to add Erling Haaland, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Franck Kessie to his squad along with Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea face having to sell a number of key players and could lose key staff including Petr Cech, Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia if Roman Abramovich sells the club.

DAILY RECORD

Scotland's World Cup clash with Ukraine, scheduled for March, will be moved to June with confirmation expected from FIFA in the next 24 hours.

Former Leicester City and Celtic head of recruitment Lee Congerton is set to move to Italy and take on a role with Atalanta.

Leicester City are one of four potential new suitors for Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has impressed on loan with Celtic.

MUNDO DEPORTIVO

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto wants a move to the Premier League in the summer and has interest from Arsenal.