Manchester City have deal in place to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund - Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have a deal in place to land the blockbuster signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Manchester United hope to be in a position to confirm their new manager by the end of next month at the latest.

Kalvin Phillips is likely to figure on Aston Villa's list of summer targets with Leeds bracing themselves for interest in their England star.

The government have opened negotiations with Roman Abramovich's advisers over the terms of the sale of Chelsea, which Downing Street is eager to push through as quickly as possible.

Romain Saiss has been offered a new contract by Wolves with his current deal due to expire in three months.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been called up to Brazil's senior squad for the first time ahead of their World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Juventus are monitoring Gianluigi Donnarumma's situation at PSG and could try to sign the goalkeeper this summer, according to reports.

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool's contract talks with Mohamed Salah have broken down and the forward will not sign a new deal unless offered improved terms.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the decision on a new contract for Mohamed Salah lies with the player but adds there is no rush with the situation.

The Football Association is poised to unveil a historic close-to-tenfold increase in prize money for the Women's FA Cup.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Roman Abramovich has given the green light for the sale of Chelsea to go ahead, with bids now expected to be considered by the end of next week.

Chelsea players are exploring potential escape routes should financial armageddon hit the club as a result of the sanctions facing Roman Abramovich.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are in jeopardy of losing two first-team stars after both reportedly caught the eye of Real Madrid's chief scout.

Tottenham do not have an option to sign Philippe Coutinho at the end of the season, according to reports from Catalonia.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea academy is facing meltdown with Premier League clubs poised to pinch their highly-talented young stars.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made contact with Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici following their dramatic exit from the Champions League.

THE SUN

Manchester City's owners the City Football Group are looking to seal a £5.5m move for Brazilian starlet Savio.

Antonio Rudiger is in transfer talks with Juventus as a new deal at Chelsea is off the table.

Chelsea could be forced to have a mass clearout this summer to keep themselves afloat following the crippling sanctions imposed on them by the Government.

THE TIMES

Alisher Usmanov made an attempt to become more closely involved with Everton last year but ran up against problems in having his proposed funding structure approved, sources say.

Eyebrows were raised this week when Russian media reported that the country's sports minister, Oleg Matytsin, visited World Cup hosts Qatar and signed a cooperation agreement.

SCOTTISH SUN

A charity set up by big-hearted Hibs fans has been hailed for escorting Ukrainian orphans across the Polish border - all because the Easter Road men played Dnipro in a Uefa Cup tie 17 years ago.

Celtic are set to fight off interest from Arsenal to land promising youngster Daniel Kelly, according to reports.