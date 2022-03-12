Chelsea owe Inter Milan £71million for Romelu Lukaku transfer - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea still owe over £71million to Inter for Romelu Lukaku.

Liverpool's Mo Salah will need a scan after hobbling off against Brighton.

Workers are painting over graffiti outside Stamford Bridge after walls were defaced by angry fans. The writing read: "Europe is funding the war - not CFC."

SUNDAY MAIL

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has vowed to get under the skin of his opposite number at Mercedes, Toto Wolff, this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson wonders what's going to become of Chelsea as he can't see any new owner putting the same level of finance into the club as Roman Abramovich

Chelsea fear going into administration and losing nine points.

Jonathan Goldstein, a property investor, has been named as part of the Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss consortium plotting a move for Chelsea.

SUNDAY TIMES

Manchester City are confident they can agree a £100million deal for Erling Haaland this summer but they must persuade him to postpone his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

Sean Longstaff is in talks with Newcastle over a new contract - his current deal expires in the summer.

Former Italy coach Nick Mallet says he thinks South Africa will join the Six Nations.