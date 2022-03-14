Manchester United considering making a summer move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are considering making a fresh summer move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Old Trafford could be knocked down and rebuilt under plans being considered by Manchester United.

Roman Abramovich was pictured in public for the first time since the Chelsea owner was sanctioned by the Government over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea are facing a gruelling 10-hour-plus round trip to Middlesbrough and back for their FA Cup quarter-final after not booking flights for the game.

An FA Cup-style knockout one-day competition could be back on the agenda as part of changes to the domestic game of cricket.

Saqib Mahmood is in line for a Test debut against West Indies to spread the England workload.

THE SUN

Saudi Media Group have made a £2.7 billion offer to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

Manchester United must bring in Mauricio Pochettino and get back to no-fear football like they played under Sir Alex Ferguson, says Teddy Sheringham.

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has been slammed by road safety groups after his Mercedes 4x4 was caught on camera speeding through a red light.

THE TIMES

A consortium fronted by the American billionaire Todd Boehly and the British property tycoon Jonathan Goldstein has emerged as the leading contender to buy Chelsea.

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Mohamed Salah before Wednesday's crucial Premier League game against Arsenal, with the forward appearing to miss a training session on Monday.

DAILY MAIL

The EFL are to launch a hard-hitting campaign in response to a rise in hooliganism at matches with a play on an expletive saying.