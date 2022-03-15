Arsenal are set to hold talks over a new contract for William Saliba - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Erling Haaland is expected to ask for a release clause to be written into his contract if he moves clubs this summer.

Atletico Madrid had a huge pre-match panic after leaving their tactics board at Old Trafford on the eve of tonight's clash with Manchester United.

Roman Abramovich is thought to have landed in Moscow after fleeing his mansion in Israel, it has been reported.

Chelsea face losing their next generation of stars unless the Government changes its mind on signing new contracts.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea fans are now being told they are unable to attend a memorial service for club icon Peter Bonetti this week, even though tickets were due to be given away for free, under the terms of government sanctions.

Arsenal are expected to hold preliminary talks with William Saliba over a new contract as the club review the situation, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs have asked Chelsea's under-fire chairman Bruce Buck whether the pledge by Roman Abramovich to wipe out the club's outstanding £1.5billion debt could hand the club itself, and the Russian's successor as owner, a competitive advantage.

Chelsea are facing a gruelling 10-hour-plus round trip to Middlesbrough and back for their FA Cup quarter-final after not booking flights for the game before Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Manchester United could potentially continue to play at Old Trafford while a new stadium is built on surrounding land if the club decided to demolish their famous old ground.

Leicester Tigers have escaped a points deduction following the conclusion of the investigation into salary-cap breaches over five seasons between 2016 and 2021.

Daniil Medvedev and other Russian and Belarusian tennis players face being banned from Wimbledon unless they publicly denounce the Ukraine invasion, the Government has confirmed.

THE TIMES

Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah as a "tough cookie" after the forward handed Liverpool a significant boost by indicating that he will be fit for Wednesday's pivotal Premier League match against Arsenal.

Chelsea's Champions League match against Lille on Wednesday night is expected to go ahead despite Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the European Union - but UEFA is seeking clarification over whether there could be any impact on future European fixtures.

Anthony Martial has given his strongest indication yet that he is determined to seek a permanent transfer from Manchester United this summer.