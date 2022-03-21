Arsenal are ready to quadruple Bukayo Saka's salary - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are ready to quadruple Bukayo Saka's salary to reflect his status as one of their most important players.

Brentford's rising star Nathan Young-Coombes has got Southampton and Crystal Palace on alert.

Christian Eriksen is on course for an emotional Denmark return - despite his Covid-19 setback.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle have joined Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United in the transfer battle for Victor Osimhen.

Newcastle United have drawn up a four-name shortlist of goalkeeping targets this summer, which reportedly includes Arsenal's Bernd Leno and Manchester United's Dean Henderson.

Liverpool have been dealt a major transfer blow ahead of the summer window after Real Madrid entered the race for Nicolo Barella

DAILY MAIL

Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

Leicester have joined the list of clubs keeping tabs on Red Bull Salzburg forward Chukwubuike Adamu.

Newcastle duo Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are reportedly hoping to be back in action by the end of April.

Mike Dean is reportedly in his final season as a Premier League referee and will move into a full-time role as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The UK and Ireland will effectively be confirmed as Euro 2028 hosts this week as no bidding rivals have surfaced ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

There were no plans on Monday night to move Manchester City and Liverpool's FA Cup semi-final from Wembley, despite there being no trains between the North West and London that weekend.

Chris Woakes is likely to be left out of the decisive third Test of the West Indies series after enduring a long and testing winter.

THE TIMES

Everton are putting Dominic Calvert-Lewin through a rigorous training programme as they look to nurse him back to full fitness before their relegation run-in.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Bale has declared himself 100 per cent fit to start Wales' crunch World Cup play-off semi-final this week despite suffering an injury scare.

Manchester United are considering a summer transfer bid for Everton striker Richarlison, according to reports in Brazil.

Manchester United are considering appointing Andy O'Boyle, formerly of Liverpool, as their deputy director of football.

THE GUARDIAN

The Raine Group, the US Bank handling the sale of Chelsea, could be in a position to take its preferred bidder to the government for approval by the end of this week if the process moves smoothly over the next 48 hours.

The Rugby Football Union has been accused of dishonesty after claiming that England have made progress under Eddie Jones during the Six Nations.

SCOTTISH SUN

Tom Rogic and Daizen Maeda have pulled out of international duty - and face a race against time to be fit to play Rangers.

Celtic have been given their ticket allocation for next month's Old Firm by Rangers, thereby all but confirming that away fans will return to the fixture, reports suggest.