Erik ten Hag has Manchester United interview for vacant manager position - Papers

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag was interviewed for the Manchester United job on Monday and is on a shortlist with a number of candidates that include Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique.

England are preparing to make a move for Newcastle playmaker Elliot Anderson from under the nose of Scotland.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has vowed to take a cautious approach with key men Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier as they prepare to step up their returns from injury.

Brazil's preparations for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers have hit a snag with goalkeeper Ederson having to withdraw due to illness.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Melissa Reddy reports that Mauricio Pochettino, Eric ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are all under consideration by Manchester United as candidates to become their next manager

THE TIMES

Leeds United are preparing to offer Kalvin Phillips a new, improved contract in an attempt to stave off interest from West Ham United and Aston Villa in the England midfielder.

The Rugby Football Union faced a deluge a criticism for their handling of the review into Eddie Jones's poor Six Nations campaign.

THE SUN

Heartbroken Andriy Yarmolenko admits he cannot focus on football as he faces up to the horrors of the war in Ukraine.

Chelsea bidder Tom Ricketts wants to meet the club's fans in an attempt to win them over.

Gareth Southgate has warned England's players that other nations want to "bring us down" as the team begins its World Cup year.

England have been confirmed as top seeds for next week's World Cup draw.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has had to leave the French national team set-up "for personal reasons".

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has admitted he's starting to have a 'little panic' over the thought of retirement.

Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen has launched his own clothing brand to help underprivileged kids.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Commonwealth Games chiefs have agreed on new gender rules which could pave the way for a trans woman to race for a female cycling medal.

The Rugby Football Union has been warned that it risks losing key sponsors if it treats the Six Nations as a second-class tournament, according to the union's former chief executive.

Chris Woakes is likely to be left out of the decisive third Test of the West Indies series after enduring a long and testing winter.

More than three-quarters of Manchester United supporters lack confidence that there is a "clear strategy" to bring back success and are dissatisfied with the way the club is being run, a damning survey has found.

DAILY MIRROR

France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed his FIFA World Cup winner's medal was among the items stolen after a robbery which left him scared for his family.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham have two clauses to buy Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus as part of their loan deal for the midfielder - an option to buy for €30m this summer and a mandatory €35m buy clause in summer 2023 if certain conditions are met.

Thirty-seven days after her dramatic fall from grace at the Winter Olympics, Kamila Valieva will return to competition in Saransk, Russia this weekend with no apparent conclusion in sight to the doping case that blighted the Beijing Games.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are set to ward off interest from the Premier League as they give developing talent Daniel Kelly a three-year professional contract this week.

Sunderland are to offer Scotland new boy Ross Stewart a new deal.

Former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha could be about to take his career to Argentina in his next role.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scott Brown was spotted at East End Park watching Dunfermline thump promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle.