Pedro Neto: Wolves winger wanted by Paris Saint-Germain - Papers

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bruno Fernandes is close to signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United.

Image: Bruno Fernandes is set to pen a new five-year contract with Man Utd

Derby County are facing the prospect of another heavy points deduction next season, as the club's administrators prepare to finally name a preferred bidder.

Jack Nowell's torrid run with injury has continued with the England wing expected to be out for up to 10 weeks after coming off against France last weekend.

United Rugby Championship have sacked their social media agency after a TikTok video mocked concussion.

England's search for a new managing director of men's cricket has suffered a setback after two strong contenders Nathan Leamon and Mike Hesson both ruled themselves out.

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain have added Wolves winger Pedro Neto to their list of summer targets.

Image: Wolves forward Pedro Neto is wanted by PSG

Tottenham have opened the door to Jermain Defoe to return to the club where he was idolised following his decision to retire.

The £3billion battle for Chelsea is down to the final shortlist after several bidders - including New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, the Saudi Media Group and Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak - were dismissed from the auction on Thursday night.

Manchester United are under pressure to make a decision over their new manager, with leading candidates Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino attracting interest from other clubs.

Eddie Jones has been warned by the RFU that his position is not 'bullet-proof', but his employers have reiterated their support for him despite another 'unacceptable' Six Nations campaign.

Achraf Hakimi has had enough of life at Paris Saint-Germain and is already looking to leave the club less than 12 months after joining.

Toto Wolff has taunted Red Bull by claiming he would rather 'do it alone' than ever have to work with rivals Max Verstappen, Christian Horner or Helmut Marko.

Daniil Medvedev admits he does not know how long he will be able to play for with the war raging on in Ukraine.

A massive fire has destroyed a section of the bleachers at the Empower Stadium at Mile High in Denver, the home of the NFL's Broncos.

Southampton's new owner Sport Republic wants to add two clubs to its network this summer with teams in Holland, Belgium, Turkey and Portugal the most likely targets.

THE SUN

Nick Candy believes the takeover of Chelsea is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.

Chelsea will lobby the Government to lift its bizarre ban on them selling tickets to home Premier League games.

Bruno Fernandes' new £65m deal at Manchester United will see him more than double his salary to £240,000 a week after club chiefs convinced him of the club's future plans.

Manchester City have agreed to stump up £35,000 to help their fans get to Wembley for next month's FA Cup semi-final with Liverpool.

THE GUARDIAN

Human rights group Reprieve has demanded Formula One ends its association with Saudi Arabia after the family of a teenager sentenced to death wrote to Lewis Hamilton pleading with him to speak out on their son's behalf before this weekend's race.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Manuel Akanji as the defender continues to reject Borussia Dortmund's contract offers.

A sponsor for Belgian side Royal Antwerp have ended their deal with the club following Antwerp's decision to hire former Ajax director Marc Overmars.

Ajax forward Antony has been told to stop "behaving like an idiot" if he wants a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea's rivals believe the impending takeover could set them back by two years as a major force.

THE TIMES

The three leading contenders to buy Chelsea are increasingly confident that they will soon be placed on a shortlist to take over the club, as other consortiums are already being informed that they have been rejected.

Image: Newcastle United are ready to battle it out with AC Milan to sign Lille defender Sven Botman

Newcastle United are ready to battle it out with AC Milan in the summer for the signature of the Dutch central defender Sven Botman.

The government has warned that it could reduce its funding for cricket if the sport does not demonstrate progress in eradicating racism.

The former Australia batsman Marcus North has emerged as the favourite to become the managing director of England men's cricket after several leading contenders withdrew their interest.

DAILY STAR

Anthony Joshua will get an opportunity of revenge against Oleksandr Usyk at the end of June.

Rugby league referees will look to show more caution in brandishing cards, after the RFL's disciplinary chiefs met Super League coaches for urgent talks.