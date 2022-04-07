Jude Bellingham on three-man Manchester United midfield shortlist - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

The Premier League is under renewed pressure to complete its investigation into alleged rule breaches by Manchester City after fresh claims that the club violated financial regulations and rules governing youth players.

THE SUN

Manchester United have a three-man shortlist to bolster their midfield options in the summer with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips believed to be a more achievable signing than his England team-mates Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Manchester United chiefs hope to convince Marcus Rashford to stay - and reignite his career at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba has reportedly "decided" that he wants to return to Juventus from Manchester United this summer.

Leeds will dole out a whopping £48m to players and staff if they avoid the drop.

Liverpool are monitoring Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma as a potential replacement for Senegalese star Sadio Mane, according to reports.

Donny van de Beek is set to get a second chance at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is named their new manager.

Manchester United are reportedly set to miss out on the signing of Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch.

Bruno Lage has warned Manchester United they won't sign Ruben Neves on the cheap this summer.

Several Premier League sides are scouting Braga defender David Carmo.

Sevilla have told Anthony Martial to "do what we ask" as the striker's loan struggles continue.

John Terry has cut his golf handicap to scratch - making him even better than golf-mad Gareth Bale.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United will make substantial funds available to Erik ten Hag this summer even if the club miss out on Champions League qualification, and are ready to hand their prospective new manager a detailed shortlist of transfer targets.

The Danish coaching guru credited with developing some of Europe's top talent, Fortuna Hjorring manager Brian Sorensen, has emerged as the leading candidate to be the new manager of Women's Super League side Everton.

DAILY EXPRESS

Erik Ten Hag might have only £20m to spend on Manchester United's squad if the club fails to reach the Champions League and will face a budget cut even if qualification is achieved because of UEFA's new financial sustainability regulations.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been dealt a blow as Newcastle prepare a big money Paulo Dybala swoop.

Paris Saint-Germain expected Manchester United to choose Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly been offered the chance to take his 'dream' first step into international football, with Brazil willing to pay him £10m per year to become their new manager.

Frank Lampard retains the full support of owner Farhad Moshiri and Everton's board despite Wednesday night's defeat by Burnley pushing the club closer to relegation.

Manchester United scouts were in Spain on Wednesday night to see Arnaut Danjuma give Villarreal a shock Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

Bruno Lage believes Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves will cost potential suitors £100m if he is to leave Wolves.

Barcelona players were furious about the state of the pitch at Eintracht Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park after their 1-1 draw in the Europa League.

DAILY STAR

Ex-Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi is a target for both West Ham and Newcastle after an incredible goalscoring run in Bundesliga this season.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have told six players, including Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial, that they will have to stay at the club next season with only players out of contract being allowed to leave ahead of a new managerial appointment.

Bukayo Saka is set to answer Mikel Arteta's call by moving into a makeshift left-back role when Arsenal face Brighton on Saturday.

Unai Emery has appeared to aim a dig at former club Arsenal after guiding Villarreal to a Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich.

Paulo Dybala is keen on a move abroad after Juventus made it clear he wasn't part of their plans with Arsenal making initial contact, according to reports.

Shinji Kagawa admits Sir Alex Ferguson's sudden retirement has left its mark on him as he endured a short-lived Manchester United spell.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists there is no "bad blood" after clear the air talks with Andy Considine.

Robbie Neilson is firmly behind plans for Hearts to join Celtic and Rangers by fielding a "B" team in the Lowland League.