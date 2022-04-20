Manchester United to hand Erik ten Hag £200m for transfers ahead of mass summer exodus - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have agreed a £2.5m compensation package with Ajax for Erik ten Hag and his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag.

Ten Hag is set to get £200m to spend on signings this summer, with up to 12 players that could be leaving.

Image: Man Utd are close to finalising the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new manager

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is ready to offer Nemanja Matic a Manchester United escape route.

Manchester United's players have been told of Erik ten Hag's imminent appointment as their new boss as the restructure ahead of his arrival got under way.

Tottenham are facing competition from Everton in the battle to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Erik ten Hag will give Donny van de Beek a chance to revive his Manchester United career.

DAILY EXPRESS

Lionel Messi will not be making a sensational return to Barcelona this summer and will stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to increase Jude Bellingham's responsibility in efforts to ward off interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

DAILY MAIL

Image: Real Madrid remain confident of signing Kylian Mbappe with Erling Haaland set for Man City

Real Madrid remain quietly confident that Kylian Mbappe will join them this summer but Manchester City signing Erling Haaland removes their Galactico alternative and leaves them trying not to ponder the consequences of going for both and ending up with neither.

Tottenham are preparing an audacious £42m double swoop for two Torino defenders, Wilfried Singo and Gleison Bremer, according to reports in Italy.

Tottenham are set to make Dejan Kulusevski's loan move permanent at the end of the season.

THE SUN

Tottenham are interested in signing Youri Tielemans this summer.

Manchester United's best chance of signing Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger would be if they qualified for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal loanee William Saliba is being eyed by Atletico Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have identified Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to part ways with veteran defender Sergio Ramos after just one season.

Daniel Sturridge is set to be released by Aussie side Perth Glory.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to be handed funds to strengthen in three key positions this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly reignited their interest in Pau Torres as part of a massive squad overhaul this summer.

Image: Antonio Conte wants up to six new signings this summer

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Antonio Conte will tell Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici that Tottenham Hotspur need as many as six new signings to compete in the Premier League and in Europe next season, but the club face a homegrown player balancing act.

THE TIMES

Charles Leclerc has had a £245,000 watch stolen from his wrist in Italy only days before he attempts to extend his lead in the Formula One world championship.

DAILY RECORD

Top prospect Antony Alves is being tracked by Rangers with interest ramping up in the Brazilian talent, according to a report in Portugal.

Liverpool have set their sights on Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay, according to a report.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dave Cormack has claimed Aberdeen had another manager lined up before appointing Stephen Glass.