PSG finalising sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, with Tottenham's Antonio Conte named as potential successor - Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Paris Saint-Germain are finalising the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and will consider Tottenham's Antonio Conte as a contender to replace him.

Image: PSG are reportedly finalising the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly chatting 'incessantly' to Mauricio Pochettino, after recent news states the former Spurs boss is set to be sacked by Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea could be set to rekindle their interest in Jules Kounde this summer after a new report revealed that the defender 'has already decided' to quit Sevilla at the end of the season.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal's technical director Edu has revealed that the Gunners are eyeing 'two marquee signings' as the Brazilian discussed their plan for this summer.

Barcelona want to make Mohamed Salah their key summer signing after clinching a multi-million-pound sponsorship deal with music platform Spotify.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo insists Kylian Mbappe is still thinking about his future amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

Image: Robert Lewandowski will not leave Bayern Munich this summer, according to the club's sporting director

THE SUN

Robert Lewandowski will not leave Bayern Munich this summer, the club's sporting director confirmed.

Tottenham and Leeds are reportedly interested in signing Bristol City wonderkid Alex Scott.

Arsenal will reportedly have to fork out £67m to land striker target Victor Osimhen.

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino less than 24 hours after winning the Ligue 1 title, according to reports in France.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are monitoring German Under-21s ace Eric Martel, who has been told he can leave Europa League semi-final opponents RB Leipzig.