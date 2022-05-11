Man Utd: Erik ten Hag orders players in early for pre-season training this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag has reportedly ordered Manchester United's flops to report back for pre-season training two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Liverpool are reportedly 'unlikely' to be able to agree new deals with all three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Image: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract expires at the end of next season

Manchester United are reportedly plotting to hijack Chelsea's plan to buy Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, who has been compared to David Beckham.

Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday it was officially ending its near three-decade-long video-gaming partnership with FIFA after it demanded $1billion for the rights.

Youri Tielemans is keen to join a Champions League club if he leaves Leicester with Arsenal watching the midfielder closely ahead of a possible summer move.

West Ham owner David Sullivan is funding a proposed £35m takeover of Birmingham City that could see him regain control at St Andrew's if the club's prospective buyer Laurence Bassini fails to repay the loan.

Ralph Hasenhuttl retains the backing of the Southampton hierarchy despite some supporters turning on the club's manager.

West Ham have received a boost in their bid to sign Alphonse Areola with Paris Saint-Germain willing to contribute to his salary should he move to the London Stadium permanently.

Momentum appears to be growing among men's tennis players to strip Wimbledon and other UK grass court events of official ranking points this summer.

THE SUN

Manchester United will scour the free transfer market this summer to aid Erik ten Hag's rebuild, meaning stars such as Paulo Dybala at Juventus and Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona could be targeted.

Manchester United could swoop for RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele in their hunt to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to reports.

Barcelona are interested in a move for Liverpool star Sadio Mane as the forward eyes a move to La Liga, according to reports in Spain.

Real Madrid have inserted a £340m buyout clause in Antonio Rudiger's contract.

Image: Antonio Rudiger has agreed to sign a four-year deal with Real Madrid

Teddy Sheringham fears Antonio Conte could ditch Tottenham if they lose the north London Derby and miss out on the Champions League.

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany reportedly played a key role in helping the club seal the £51m transfer of Erling Haaland.

Athletic Bilbao could target under-fire PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to be sacked this summer, according to reports.

Lionel Messi has become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia tourism.

Arsenal have been dealt a hammer blow in their pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on naming Mitchell van der Gaag as part of Erik ten Hag's coaching staff.

Inessa Kaagman has left Brighton for a return to the Dutch top tier, signing a two-year deal with PSV Eindhoven.

DAILY STAR

Ralf Rangnick has missed out on a £1m bonus after failing to lead Manchester United to a top-four finish.

THE TIMES

The government has told Roman Abramovich that the planned charitable foundation to distribute the proceeds of the sale of Chelsea cannot be named after him, or be controlled by the Russian-born oligarch or anyone linked to him.

Bruce Buck is set to remain as the chairman of Chelsea as part of a new management structure being proposed by the Todd Boehly-led consortium.

A proposed new biennial global rugby championship would kill off any idea of South Africa joining the Six Nations, according to sources close to the talks.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi appear to have given up on their England chances as they are reportedly set to switch allegiances to Ghana.

EVENING STANDARD

Yaya Toure will sit down with Tottenham to discuss a possible full-time coaching position at the north London club before the end of the month after beginning work at the club's academy in December.

THE MIRROR

Arsenal are pulling out all of the stops to keep Eddie Nketiah but face a massive battle as six Premier League clubs - including Crystal Palace and West Ham - want to sign him.

Image: Eddie Nketiah is set to be a free agent this summer

Manchester United have told their employees chief strategy officer Hemen Tseayo is stepping down from his position.

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their attempts to sign Scotland star Aaron Hickey as a replacement for Nuno Tavares.

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has set his sights on a summer move to the Premier League.

Former Argentine footballer Maxi Lopez wants to sign free agent Diego Costa if he gets control at Birmingham.

Brendon McCullum has emerged as a strong contender to be England's new head coach, and the former New Zealand skipper could be in charge in time for England facing his country in the opening Test of the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Anthony Watson has revealed that he is faster than ever before after returning to full fitness to put himself in contention for England's tour of Australia this summer.

Eddie Jones has held talks with Top 14 giants Racing 92 about taking up a role after his contract with the Rugby Football Union expires, according to reports in the French press.

There will be no two-legged knockout matches in next season's Champions Cup, despite the success of the format in the 2021-22 competition during the round-of-16 phase.

The world's leading male players have called for rankings points to be withdrawn from Wimbledon this summer in a major escalation of the row over the All England Club's ban of Russian and Belarusian players.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham's search for a new striker has led to David Moyes identifying Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins as a key target this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs have settled on a shortlist of names to replace Shaun Maloney with former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson in the mix.

Jonah Ayunga will join St Mirren this summer from Morecambe.

Kyle Lafferty is weighing up a new contract at Kilmarnock while Chris Burke has been offered a full-time coaching deal as Derek McInnes begins his squad reshape for the Premiership.

Kyle McClelland will be allowed to leave Rangers this summer if a satisfactory deal arises.

SCOTTISH SUN

Newcastle United are the latest side to be linked with Celtic loan star Cameron Carter-Vickers.