Newcastle plotting move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle will make a move for Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Philippe Coutinho took a 70-per-cent pay cut to complete a permanent move to Aston Villa from Barcelona.

Brendon McCullum's first decision as England's Test coach is likely to be the relaxation of their current midnight curfew, a decision backed by new captain Ben Stokes

The 2031 Rugby World Cup could be held in the summer with the United States keen to have the best stadiums used by NFL franchises available to host games - their regular season usually starts in September.

Dina Asher-Smith has urged athletics chiefs not to let go of the London Stadium as the country's main venue.

DAILY MAIL

Raheem Sterling will wait until June before making any decision on his future at Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag has hosted his first Manchester United planning meeting alongside Steve McClaren, who could soon be confirmed as his assistant at Old Trafford, during which a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was discussed.

Manchester City cult hero Andy Morrison has become head coach of the Sri Lanka national team.

Newcastle will play in a Saudi Arabia-inspired white and green away kit next season.

Manchester United are set to hand FA Youth Cup final star Alejandro Garnacho a new contract.

Image: Alejandro Garnacho (right) is set to be offered a new contract by Man Utd

DAILY MIRROR

Fresh reports have emerged suggesting Paul Pogba wants to return to Juventus, rather than join Paris Saint-Germain, when his Manchester United contract expires.

Emma Raducanu is heading to London to assess the true extent of her troublesome back injury.

Snooker's governing body, the WPBSA, has agreed to extend matches in qualifying for the World Championship from 11 to 19 frames from next year.

THE SUN

Tottenham could make a triple swoop on Everton this summer, with Antonio Conte reported to be interested in Richarlison, Ben Godfrey and Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea are prioritising talks over the futures of five players, including Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante, but are expected to renew their interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde when the summer transfer window opens.

Image: Chelsea's Mason Mount could be in line for a new contract

Manchester City starlet Liam Delap could end up joining Southampton on loan next season, with the Saints also interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian winger Tete.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is pushing for a move to Europe in the summer and could reunite with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is winning his battle to be fit for Saturday's FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The England-led bid to host Euro 2028 is moving a step closer to success after UEFA chiefs reportedly pushed Turkey to withdraw from the race.

Odds on Joey Barton becoming the next manager of Burnley have been slashed by bookmakers.

Barnsley midfielder George Miller is wanted by Bradford City boss Mark Hughes as he looks to beat Exeter City to make his first signing this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal executives recently met with Bologna transfer chief Riccardo Bigon in London but Aaron Hickey's name was not the only one up for discussion, with the Gunners also interested in midfielders Mattias Svanberg and Jerdy Schouten. Bigon is also reported to have met with Brentford during his visit.

THE INDEPENDENT

Everton are set to provide Jordan Pickford with additional competition by attempting to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who impressed on loan at Portsmouth this season.

Image: Jordan Pickford could face more competition at Everton next season

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are set to offer Ange Postecoglou a bumper new contract as reward for landing the Scottish title in his first season at the club.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Jon Dahl Tomasson has emerged as the latest possible candidate to take over as manager of Hibernian.

THE SCOTSMAN

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard could make a move for Rangers defender Calvin Bassey but the Ibrox club are determined to hold out for a sizeable transfer fee.