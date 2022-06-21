Jules Kounde: Chelsea given ultimatum by Sevilla defender's representatives - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Chelsea once turned down the opportunity to sign Kylian Mbappe because of concerns about his defensive abilities.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly have to choose between Antony and Lisandro Martinez in the summer.

The representatives of Jules Kounde are reportedly frustrated at a lack of contact from Chelsea and have given new Blues chief Todd Boehly an ultimatum regarding transfer talks.

Aaron Ramsey has reportedly been offered a career lifeline by former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo with Turkish outfit Fatih Karagumruk.

THE SUN

Man Utd are willing to take a £30m hit on Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly with both players available for cut-price transfers.

Arsenal technical director Edu has teased yet more big signings in the coming weeks.

Mesut Ozil wants to continue playing for his "childhood love" Fenerbahce.

Chelsea and Tottenham have learned their centre-half target Alessandro Bastoni plans to stay at Inter Milan.

Man Utd are closing in on their first major signing of the summer with Antony on his way from Ajax in a £40m move.

DAILY MIRROR

Sadio Mane has admitted as soon as he heard about interest from Bayern Munich, his heart was set on the move.

Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Chelsea to re-sign Romelu Lukaku on loan, but there's no obligation for the Italian side to sign him permanently.

Ajax will not allow Erik ten Hag's plan to rebuild Manchester United lead to a mass exodus of the players he left behind in Amsterdam.

Manchester United's bid to sign Frenkie de Jong has stalled over tough financial rules imposed on Barcelona by La Liga.

Leeds are planning for Kalvin Phillips' likely switch to Manchester City by moving for RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are reluctantly expecting Anthony Martial to stay at the club next season because of a lack of interest in the forward.

Arsenal and Newcastle are leading the race to land Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Romelu Lukaku's highly anticipated return to Inter Milan on loan this summer has reportedly been sealed after three-hour showdown talks with Chelsea on Monday.

Tottenham have stepped back from their bid for Christian Eriksen as they concentrate on other additions.

The agents of Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus are travelling to England in a bid to wrap up his transfer from Manchester City.

THE TIMES

Manchester United will listen to offers for Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe this summer as they press ahead with plans to revitalise their squad.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have held talks over a potential move for the Ajax forward Antony but are waiting for a breakthrough in negotiations with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong before advancing other deals.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will be able to land transfer target Antonio Colak for a bargain fee this summer with PAOK desperate to move the striker on this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers 'have bid rejected' for Antonio Colak.