Liverpool considering letting Mohamed Salah follow Sadio Mane out the door this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool are considering letting Mo Salah follow Sadio Mane out of the door this summer.

Newcastle will consider a swoop for Chelsea striker Armando Broja if they cannot sign Hugo Ekitike, according to reports.

Tottenham and Middlesbrough remain a way apart in their negotiations for Djed Spence.

Manchester United have been dealt a transfer blow after Ajax's new manager Alfred Schreuder claimed that he believes Jurrien Timber is staying.

Manchester United and Chelsea target Antony was nowhere to be seen as Ajax returned to pre-season training this morning.

Chelsea can secure Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa for £21m this summer, according to reports.

West Ham are set to complete the permanent signing of Alphonse Areola.

Club Brugge have turned down the chance to sign Andy Carroll on a free transfer due to the results of his medical tests, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are expected to seal a £50m deal for number one target Gabriel Jesus in the next seven to 10 days.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly will make a personal intervention to ease emerging doubts over Reece James' future.

Real Madrid are reportedly 'worried' that German star Toni Kroos will walk out of the Bernabeu for free after rejecting a new deal - with the World Cup winner set to assess how the new campaign goes before making a decision on his future.

Matthijs de Ligt reportedly wants to leave Juventus after talks over a new contract broke down in an explosive meeting with the club.

Brighton are interested in Manchester City forward Liam Delap as they consider striker options.

DAILY MIRROR

Marseille have been dealt a boost in their efforts to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba, with French football's financial watchdog the DNCG approving their summer spending plan.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Peter Kenyon-led group in talks to buy Everton have made a commitment to put up the money to build the club's new stadium and provide significant transfer funds if their takeover bid is successful.

Thomas Tuchel has been promised as many as six summer signings by Chelsea's new owners who have set Champions League qualification as a minimum target for their first season in charge in which they aim to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool.

Maggie Alphonsi is to stand for election to become president of the Rugby Football Union.

SCOTTISH SUN

Josip Juranovic could be on his way out of Glasgow this summer after just one season at Parkhead.

Stoke are lining up a move for Scotland squad keeper Zander Clark.