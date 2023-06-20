Transfer Talk Podcast: Arsenal in for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber and could Mason Mount move to Man Utd?

The team are back for another episode of the Transfer Talk podcast!

Listen and subscribe on:

Pete and Dharms return with a bitesize episode of the podcast to run through some of the biggest transfer lines that are currently on the agenda.

They discuss the latest on Arsenal's pursuit of West Ham captain Declan Rice, as well as their moves to sign Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber (03:18).

Dharms provides the state of play on Manchester United's move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as well as the potential flurry of exits from Stamford Bridge to Saudi Arabia (15:52).

Pete gives the lowdown on Newcastle's summer activity (22:55), before Dharms rounds up some of the other transfer and management news (25:20).

