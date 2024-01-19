Transfer Talk Podcast: Manchester United keen on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo

Sky Sports News' Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth discuss all the big stories in the January transfer window on The Transfer Talk Podcast.

Man Utd keen on Araujo, Man City to sign wonderkid likened to Messi & EFL transfer special!

The Transfer Talk Podcast is back with Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth discussing Manchester United being linked with two players while Manchester City have 'all but signed' Claudio Echeverri, an Argentinian wonderkid who has been described as a mix between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

Plus, David Prutton and NTT20's George Elek join Pete and Dharmesh to discuss what players in the EFL could be on the move this month.

