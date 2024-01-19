 Skip to content
Transfer Talk Podcast: Manchester United keen on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo

Your one-stop shop for all the football transfer news, with special guests and episodes

Friday 19 January 2024 18:11, UK

Sky Sports News' Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth discuss all the big stories in the January transfer window on The Transfer Talk Podcast.

Man Utd keen on Araujo, Man City to sign wonderkid likened to Messi & EFL transfer special!

The Transfer Talk Podcast is back with Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth discussing Manchester United being linked with two players while Manchester City have 'all but signed' Claudio Echeverri, an Argentinian wonderkid who has been described as a mix between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

Plus, David Prutton and NTT20's George Elek join Pete and Dharmesh to discuss what players in the EFL could be on the move this month.

Listen and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Castbox or wherever else you consume your podcasts, and keep an eye on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App for the best-written analysis, video and live blogs.

Until then, follow our live Transfer Centre for all the latest transfer news.

