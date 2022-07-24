Stephen Welsh: Toulouse make enquiry for Celtic defender

Toulouse have made an enquiry for Celtic defender Stephen Welsh.

The Ligue 1 side are interested in signing the Scotland U21 international, who started in Celtic's 2-0 home win over Norwich on Saturday.

Sky Sports News understands Celtic do not want to sell the 22-year-old, as he is part of Ange Postecoglou's first-team plans.

In January, the Hoops knocked back a loan, with an option-to-buy, approach from Udinese for the centre-back.

Welsh currently has three years left on his contract.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.