Stephen Welsh: Toulouse make enquiry for Celtic defender

The Ligue 1 side are interested in signing the Scotland U21 international, who started in Celtic's 2-0 home win over Norwich on Saturday;

By Anthony Joseph

Sunday 24 July 2022 15:30, UK

Toulouse are interested in Celtic defender Stephen Welsh
Image: Toulouse are interested in Celtic defender Stephen Welsh

Toulouse have made an enquiry for Celtic defender Stephen Welsh.

Sky Sports News understands Celtic do not want to sell the 22-year-old, as he is part of Ange Postecoglou's first-team plans.

In January, the Hoops knocked back a loan, with an option-to-buy, approach from Udinese for the centre-back.

Welsh currently has three years left on his contract.



