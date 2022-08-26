 Skip to content

Anthony Martial to be offered longer deal at Manchester United - Paper Talk

Plus: Chelsea weigh up offering Ross Barkley a huge pay-off ; Ajax are ready to approach Aston Villa in a bid to line-up Anwar EL Ghazi as replacement for Antony; Villa make swoop for West Ham defender Craig Dawson; Wolves step up their bid to land Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic

Saturday 27 August 2022 23:11, UK

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

STAR ON SUNDAY

Anthony Martial is to be offered a longer deal at Manchester United with boss Erik ten Hag impressed with his form.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea are weighing up offering Ross Barkley a huge pay-off to get him off their wage bill. Barkley has one year left on his contract and is well down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley after scoring against Watford

Aston Villa are swooping for experienced West Ham centre-half Craig Dawson to solve their defensive worries.

Manchester United will send Czech stopper Matej Kovar out on loan when they get a new reserve goalkeeper.

DAILY MIRROR

Ajax are ready to approach Aston Villa in a bid to line up Anwar EL Ghazi as replacement for Brazilian winger Antony if he leaves for Manchester United.

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after putting Liverpool ahead in the Community Shield

Trent Alexander-Arnold admitted Liverpool's thumping win over Bournemouth was a direct response to their loss against Manchester United.

Conor Gallagher left Thomas Tuchel furious as new boy Raheem Sterling scored twice to ensure the 10 men claimed a battling 2-1 win over Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are awaiting the outcome of a board meeting at Ajax before making their next move for winger Antony.

Ajax player Antony of Brazil during a Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Sporting CP, at the at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Wolves are stepping up their bid to land Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic who has scored 24 goals in 60 appearances for for the German club.

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City side they cannot always rely on great comebacks if they continue to allow opponents early goals.

Dele Alli has been warned by Everton manager Frank Lampard he needs to rediscover his focus during his season-long loan at Besiktas or could see his career falter.

Everton&#39;s Dele Alli applauds the fans after being substituted during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Leeds are ready to increase their bid for Zurich star Wilfried Gnonto after their first offer fell £2.5m short of the Swiss champions' demands.

Liverpool still have the opportunity to move for RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer after reports the Austrian will not be moving to Bayern Munich.

SCOTTISH SUN

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will hold crunch talks with Alfredo Morelos on Sunday over his future.

