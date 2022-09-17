Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday.

Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in January with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

Newcastle United are looking to hijack Arsenal's move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Graham Potter has been impressed by the training performances of striker Armando Broja since his arrival at the club.

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to be a Chelsea player next season with the club considering allowing his loan with Inter Milan to be extended by a further year.

EFL and National League clubs have been told they will be allowed to reschedule games which clash with England or Wales fixtures during the World Cup.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all hoping to sign teenage Linfield talent Cole Brannigan.

Netherlands U21 keeper Jay Gorter missed out on a call-up to their squad after failing to promptly reply to messages on WhatsApp while visiting his sick mother in hospital.

Sunderland will hand Tony Mowbray more transfer funds in January if he is able to keep them in the Championship promotion hunt.

Mick Schumacher's future as part of the Haas F1 team is in question with team principal Gunther Steiner concerned at his lack of consistency.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Leicester City's management are admirers of Brentford manager Thomas Frank as they consider relieving Brendan Rodgers of his job.

EVENING STANDARD

PSV Eindhoven director of football Marcel Brands claims Cody Gakpo never wanted to leave the club over the summer and no Premier League club met his asking price.

Carney Chukwuemeka scored a couple of goals as Graham Potter gave his Chelsea squad players a run out in a behind-closed-doors clash with former club Brighton.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Barcelona are considering another raid on Chelsea in the summer as they look to tempt midfielder Jorginho into a move to the Nou Camp as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Jannik Vestergaard has no idea why Brendan Rodgers has frozen him out of his Leicester City first-team plans.

Mario Balotelli is already in hot water at his new club Sion, with the Swiss side issuing a statement after a viral video emerged of him out partying and reports that he had failed to show up for training.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Wayne Rooney says he was delighted to be given the chance to manage overseas and not enough English managers are willing to take such a risk.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Summer signing Neal Maupay is convinced Everton have everything they need to get their Premier League season back on track.

Liverpool are putting deadline day signing Arthur Melo through a rigorous training programme to get him caught up with the rest of the squad's fitness levels.

Hansi Flick is concerned about Marco Reus' availability for the World Cup after he suffered potential ankle ligament damage in Borussia Dortmund's clash with rivals Schalke on Saturday.

A Serbian referee who used "budget VAR" by watching a contentious decision on a mobile phone to overturn an offside call has reportedly been banned for life.

THE SUNDAY MAIL

Hibernian have demanded answers from rivals Aberdeen after their manager Jim Goodwin ranted about Ryan Porteous and dubbed him a cheat.

Maccabi Tel Aviv teenager Oscar Gloukh is on Celtic's radar as they look to add to their squad in January.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Ange Postecoglou has revealed he is at Celtic for the long run as he is already planning for the next four transfer windows.