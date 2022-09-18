Chelsea close to appointing Red Bull Salzburg's Christoph Freund as sporting director - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are closing on an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to take up a similar role at Stamford Bridge under new boss Graham Potter.

Wolves defender Nathan Collins waited after Saturday's red card for a horror tackle on Jack Grealish to apologise to the Manchester City and England star.

THE SUN

A total of 12 Manchester United players returned from the Europa League trip to face Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova with a reported case of food poisoning.

Leicester City could face a bill of up to £10m if they decide to sack Brendan Rodgers with Brentford's Thomas Frank a likely candidate to replace him along with former Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Angel Di Maria issued an apology to Juventus fans after he was sent off during their shock defeat to Serie A minnows Monza on Sunday.

Marcos Rojo was handed an additional suspension for his red card during Boca Juniors' clash with River Plate last week, with a one-match playing ban supplemented by authorities banning him from captaining his club for a month.

Barcelona are set to revert to a badge they used in the 1970s from next season.

Wayne Rooney has admitted life at DC United is "boring" without wife Coleen and his children being in Washington alongside him.

DAILY MIRROR

Charlie Savage impressed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag during a U21 game on Friday night and was asked to train with the first-team squad the following day.

DAILY MAIL

Antoine Griezmann finally started for Atletico Madrid on Sunday night against rivals Real amid reports that a cut-price £22m deal with Barcelona had been agreed to bring an end to him having to come off the bench to avoid a £35m clause in his loan contract.

Furious Juventus fans called for Thomas Tuchel to become their new head coach after turning on Max Allegri during the surprise defeat by Monza.

Oliver Kahn has dismissed talk that Bayern Munich are considering removing Julian Nagelsmann as head coach after their winless run was extended to four games and led to talk that Thomas Tuchel might be approached to take over.

Arthur Melo has asked to play for Liverpool's U21 side in a bid to get up to speed and secure more of a role in Jurgen Klopp's Premier League line-up after the international break.

Nyck De Vries is close to being rewarded for his point-scoring Formula One debut but his first full-time drive could come with Alpha Tauri, not Williams.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England leg-spinners Archie Lenham and Rehan Ahmed have signed up to play in the Pakistan Junior League, the first Twenty20 franchise league for U19 players.