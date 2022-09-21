Tottenham manager Antonio Conte linked with Juventus return - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Antonio Conte is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus.

Frenkie de Jong has revealed he never wanted to join Manchester United in the summer despite his future at Barcelona being up in the air at the time.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag told new boys Tyrell Malacia and Antony to "take it easy" on each other after their previous battles in Holland.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract demands from 2020 have reportedly been leaked.

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks over a January move for Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

Sergio Busquets looks set to call time on his 22-year career with Barcelona amid interest from David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Chelsea and Manchester United are among five European clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer, according to reports.

Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed bust-ups with Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka led to his sacking as Chelsea boss.

DAILY MAIL

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has left the door open on a potential January switch to Chelsea, who reportedly bid for the Croatian's services in summer without any success.

Aston Villa face a defensive injury crisis after Lucas Digne suffered an ankle injury that is likely to keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Memphis Depay has hit out at his lack of game time for Barcelona, claiming that 'it is not enough.'

DAILY EXPRESS

Image: Harry Maguire has been let down at Manchester United, according to those in his camp

Those in the camp of Harry Maguire reportedly feel that he has been let down by the players and staff at Manchester United.

THE TIMES

The new government is considering putting plans for an independent football regulator on hold and giving the game a fixed deadline to come up with an acceptable alternative.

The Football Association is prepared to accept that some FA Cup ties may have to be played without replays this season to ease fixture congestion.

Arthur Melo has recruited a physiotherapist, a fitness coach and a nutritionist to work with him daily as he looks to impress Jürgen Klopp and forge a lengthy career at Liverpool.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona have declared they will pursue legal action after details surrounding Lionel Messi's contract talks were released in the Spanish press.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

American teams could take on the Champions League winners with Uefa planning to revamp the Super Cup into a four-club mini tournament.

Almost two-thirds of lower-league clubs would consider earlier kick-offs to reduce floodlight usage amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to a survey.

THE GUARDIAN

Uefa's statement apparently blaming Liverpool supporters for causing the delay to the start of the Champions League final in Paris was prepared a considerable time before the day of the match.

DAILY RECORD

Ambitious English side Doncaster City have used an ancient claim over their national status to apply for a place in next season's Scottish Cup.

SCOTTISH SUN

A section of Scotland fans could be heard audibly booing the minute's applause in memory of Queen Elizabeth II before the match with Ukraine.