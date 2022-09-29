Farhad Moshiri in talks to sell Everton for around £400m - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

FINANCIAL TIMES

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is in talks to sell the Premier League club for around £400m to American real estate investor Maciek Kaminski, with progress reported to have been made in recent days.

THE TIMES

Plans for All-Star Games are set to be revived with the potential for a Premier League XI taking on similar teams from Germany, Spain and other top leagues either in the winter break or during blank summers.

Former boxing official Bill Phillips has lifted the lid on bribery and corruption in international tournaments which included prostitutes being sent to his room and being offered money by national team coaches to manipulate results.

Lawyers for World Rugby will have a first meeting on Friday with the legal team behind 215 former rugby union players who claim they suffered brain injuries as a result of playing the sport.

THE SUN

Glastonbury event promoters Arcadia will provide a 15,000 capacity festival venue in Qatar for football fans to watch games and drink in, but tickets could cost up to £50 per day just to get in, with pint prices from £8.

Donny van de Beek was mentally crushed by being consistently overlooked for Paul Pogba in the Manchester United midfield, despite the Frenchman's bad attitude.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly tried to buy a majority share in Ligue 1 side Lyon earlier this month but was beaten to the punch by Crystal Palace investor John Textor.

Emerson Royal has spent almost £800,000 of his own money on goods and services designed to help him adapt to Antonio Conte's demands on his wing-backs.

DAILY STAR

David de Gea is planning showdown talks with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag over his future at the club - De Gea's deal expires next summer and United are yet to make a call on whether to trigger a 12-month extension as they toy with a move for Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

Paul Scholes has admitted he will never be tempted to enter the managerial ranks again after his nightmare spell in charge of Oldham Athletic.

DAILY MAIL

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return to the Everton first-team has been further delayed, with a setback meaning he is at least another week from making his comeback.

Dusan Vlahovic has no plans for a swift departure from Juventus in January, a year after signing from Fiorentina, after fresh reports emerged of interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Frank Warren has labelled Anthony Joshua's contract demands for a blockbuster clash with Tyson Fury as "nonsensical" and hinted that someone in his camp "wants to block this fight."

Arthur Melo cancelled an international break holiday to play for Liverpool U21s in last week's Papa Johns Trophy clash with Rochdale.

Dawid Malan is backing Sir Andrew Strauss' proposals to reduce the number of matches played by first-class counties and says the current schedule has led to players "going through the motions" as they "go from one game to the next."

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea will begin interviews for their sporting director role next week with at least four candidates in the frame.

Paul Pogba says his heart led him back to Juventus after three years back at Manchester United which he admits did not go as he had hoped.

Frenkie de Jong's future at Barcelona could be affected by the club's pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who is ironically also a target for De Jong's suitors Manchester United.

Calvin Ramsay is in full training with Liverpool and the summer signing from Aberdeen could be in line to make his first-team debut during a hectic spell of 13 games in the next six weeks.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start Manchester United's derby clash with rivals City because of a striker shortage at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane is being forced to wait on a new boot deal with Nike as the company is prioritising trying to re-sign Erling Haaland, whose previous contract has expired and has seen him wear a mixture of footwear this season.

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is flying in for their big clash with local rivals Nottingham Forest as doubts continue to swirl about the future of manager Brendan Rodgers.

British Medical Association board of science chair Professor David Strain has criticised Tottenham and Liverpool after they announced commercial deals with Coca-Cola on Thursday.

England rugby union star Max Malins is set to leave Saracens at the end of the season to join current table-toppers Bristol Bears.

DAILY EXPRESS

Leeds United target Bamba Dieng is reported to have "cried with rage" after his deadline day move to Nice was scuppered by a failed medical.

THE GUARDIAN

Salford Red Devils duo Marc Sneyd and Andy Ackers are in line to win their first England rugby league call ups for next month's World Cup when the squad is revealed on Friday morning.

DAILY RECORD

Ianis Hagi might not be back in the Rangers line-up until 2023 because of a slow recovery from an ACL injury, according to his father - Romania legend Gheorge.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Andy Walker expects there to be interest in Rangers winger Ryan Kent in January but doesn't see the Ibrox side getting anything like the £15m they might have expected when he was at his best.

Hibernian are planning more contract talks with new Scotland international Ryan Porteous next week but appreciate his debut for Steve Clarke's side makes their position much tougher.