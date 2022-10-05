Paper Talk: Is Ralph Hasenhuttl’s time at Southampton coming to a close?

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ralph Hasenhuttl's time at Southampton is coming to a close as the club consider the timing of the Austrian coach's departure.

Everton will have to pay only £4.5m to sign England international Conor Coady from Wolves next summer.

Steve Cooper is to stay as Nottingham Forest's head coach, with Filippo Giraldi to join as the new sporting director, following boardroom talks on Wednesday.

THE SUN

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is reportedly on the brink of being sacked after a poor start to the Premier League season.

New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber is one of the candidates being considered by Nottingham Forest.

Man City ace Jack Grealish revealed Copenhagen's goalkeeper told him goal phenom Erling Haaland was "not human" after netting a first-half brace.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Ajax playmaker Mohamed Kudus, though face stiff competition in their pursuit of the versatile attacker.

Chelsea were hoping to make use of their match against AC Milan on Wednesday night by holding talks with the club after the Champions League tie regarding Hakim Ziyech.

Players and staff from Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica came to blows after full-time in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

THE TIMES

The West Ham United captain Declan Rice has described the number of games he played last season as "obscene".

Atletico Madrid are close to agreeing a new €25m (about £22m) deal with Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann. It will enable him to play complete matches after Atletico have been forced into the bizarre situation of using the striker primarily as a substitute this season to avoid buying him for €40m (about £35m) next summer.

The nephew of George Soros, one of the world's richest men, has shown interest in buying Everton.

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their campaign for the 2030 World Cup, with bid leaders confident the war-torn country will be able to co-host the tournament despite the Russian invasion.

DAILY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Reiss Nelson will be given a chance to prove he can go "to the next level" at Arsenal.

Luis Suarez is reportedly set to join LA Galaxy after this winter's World Cup, only weeks after returning to Uruguay with Nacional.

Arsenal have been told by Shakhtar Donetsk that they will "have to pay a lot of money" if they want to sign winger Mykhaylo Mudryk from the Ukrainian giants.

THE INDEPENDENT

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are planning for the future and suggested new deals could be in the pipeline for some of the club's promising stars. William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all have two years left on their current contracts, but Arsenal are looking to tie down the trio, who could have lengthy futures at the club.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists players are not immune to the criticism of their performances but believes Trent Alexander-Arnold is handling the scrutiny aimed at him in the right way.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's £85m signing Antony 'ignored orders from Erik ten Hag to track back and help the defence' during Sunday's 6-3 drubbing by Manchester City.

DAILY STAR

This season's FA Cup final is under threat due to King Charles III's coronation potentially taking place on the same day.

Everton have reportedly entered preliminary talks with an American-based firm who tried to purchase Tottenham earlier this year.

Chelsea are "ahead of everyone" in the race to sign Rafael Leao after already landing Christopher Nkunku.

DAILY RECORD

Robbie Neilson insists Hearts are ready to take the fight to Fiorentina in a bid to ignite their campaigns at home and abroad.