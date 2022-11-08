Nathan Jones: Luton manager to speak to 'wonderful' Southampton after Ralph Hasenhuttl sacking

Luton manager Nathan Jones says Southampton are a "wonderful Premier League club" and confirmed he will speak to them about replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Austrian was sacked on Monday following Saints' 4-1 defeat to Newcastle, which left them in the relegation zone after six losses in nine Premier League games.

Southampton quickly approached Luton for permission to speak to Jones, which the Championship club granted, adding: "We would like to place on record that the Premier League club have approached the board in the correct manner, for which we are grateful, and that the whole situation is extremely amicable with Southampton and with Nathan."

Jones took charge of Luton's 2-0 defeat at Stoke - his former club - on Tuesday, after which he said: "I've been given permission. I'll go and speak to them because it's a wonderful Premier League club.

However, Jones suggested no decision over his future had been made, saying: "I've got a wonderful club here and that can't be forgotten.

"I'm very flattered to be linked with a Premier League club. We'll see what the next few days bring.

"It's not the first opportunity I've had to speak to people but I haven't wanted to. This is slightly different because of the situation and the club that it is. It will take something really special to take me away from here."

Jones - who guided Luton to promotion from League Two during his first spell at the club and had them flying in League One before joining Stoke - took the blame for his side's defeat to Alex Neil's side.

"I've probably let my players down," admitted Jones. "Not in terms of being approached, but this was probably the last game they needed.

"It was a distraction for the players. That's my fault, not theirs."

Analysis: Jones a risk but suits Southampton

Sky Sports football journalist Laura Hunter:

Make no mistake, Southampton are taking a leap of blind faith. Yet outgoing manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and likely incoming boss Nathan Jones, unusually, share certain similarities that might help the transition period.

The Austrian's animated style made for memorable touchline theatrics. It's what initially endeared him to fans, and what eventually grated on players. But all associated with the south-coast club valued his passion. Following confirmation of his exit, Southampton thanked Hasenhuttl for his "unwavering commitment".

Jones expresses similar touchline enthusiasm - in fact he's been known to end up in the stands while celebrating. It's a style choice. Some managers are mild-mannered and understated - consider Graham Potter - while others are deliberately intense and expressive.

Hasenhuttl would run half the length of the pitch - akin to Jose Mourinho - when Southampton scored goals of importance and the Welshman's outpourings of emotion are similar. That doesn't guarantee success, of course, far from it - but supporters are more likely to take to a manager that invests in their club.

Based on his record at Luton, Jones also has history of delivering results on a shoestring budget. Granted, the EFL is a different playing field to the Premier League, but he has proved he can punch above his weight by getting the most out of players while managing considerable financial restraints.

He is a hands-on coach, which will benefit Southampton's youthful side. Leicester's James Justin and Bournemouth's Jack Stacey are two players who have previously profited from Jones' tutelage.

Southampton's mantra - potential into excellence - is part of the reason why they have plumped for an unproven manager. They simply cannot afford to outspend competitors, so their methods revolve around maximising in other areas. Focus is put on clever scouting and recruitment, player development pathways and creative and unique uses of sport science to aid performance.

Appointing a manager with no prior Premier League experience, therefore, is a risk but one that fits with their methodology. Besides, Hasenhuttl had no prior Premier League know-how before taking up his posting of nearly four years, albeit he had managed in the German top flight.

Jones' footballing philosophy will also be popular with fans - his sides tend to press high and play with an attack-minded approach. He has improved upon league position every year of his managerial career to date.

His fateful 10-month spell at Stoke City, however, will rightly ring alarm bells. There will be no expectation placed on this weekend's trip to Anfield, but beyond that Southampton need results.

Should Saints lose against Liverpool, it will be the first time they've spent Christmas in the drop zone of a Premier League campaign since 2004/05 - they were relegated that season.

The St Mary's hierarchy will be hoping that Jones is the man to steer Southampton away from that very same fate.

Saints run out of patience with Hasenhuttl

Sky Sports' Dan Sansom:

"You have to accept that we will have 10-15 defeats per season."

Those were the words of Ralph Hasenhuttl when I spoke to him at Southampton's training ground on Friday.

Two days later, a 4-1 thrashing by Newcastle at St Mary's led to him losing his job as manager.

Southampton find themselves in the relegation zone after 14 games. Sunday's loss was their eighth in the Premier League already this season.

Hasenhuttl had been used to pressure during his time on the south coast. Two 9-0 defeats and several poor runs of form since the Austrian's appointment in December 2018 resulted in his position being questioned multiple times. But the 55-year-old always seemed to bounce back.

However, a sequence of six defeats in nine Premier League matches after £83m was spent this summer - mainly on young players - has seen the Southampton hierarchy run out of patience.

"Southampton are a team fighting for their lives. Unless they improve on being more aggressive and willing to take one for the cause, they're going down," former Saints boss Graeme Souness told Sky Sports.

Southampton did not want to take that risk with Hasenhuttl still in charge.