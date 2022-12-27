Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Arsenal's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of the Emirates.

Arsenal's bid for Mudryk is rejected

Arsenal's opening bid for Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk has been rejected.

The offer, worth around £50m, was some way short of the Ukraine club's valuation.

But The Daily Telegraph says, although the bid has been turned down, 'negotiations are ongoing between Arsenal and Shakhtar, with a growing expectation within the game a deal will eventually be agreed if the English club are willing to raise their offer.'

Image: Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk is a target for Arsenal

Arsenal have been kinked with the exciting Shakhtar Donetsk forward for several weeks with the player even posting on social media that he was watching the club's 3-1 win over West Ham on Boxing Day.

Mudryk posted a video of Eddie Nketiah's goal that confirmed the Gunners' come-from-behind win on his Instagram page, something manager Mikel Arteta was asked to comment on in his press conference after the game.

"You know that I never speak about players that aren't with us," said Arteta. "We said we will try to find ways to strengthen the team. The good thing in England is that we're the only ones playing through Christmas, so hopefully a lot of people are watching our game and we've given them a good show."

But Arteta added: "We said that we will try to find ways to strengthen the team. We will find the right players."

Arteta vows Arsenal will be 'active'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club are looking to be "active" in the January transfer window.

The club have lost striker Gabriel Jesus from an already slim squad due to a knee injury suffered at the World Cup and failed in a bid to sign midfielder Douglas Luiz on the final day of the summer window.

"We are going to be active and active means we are looking to strengthen the team," said Arteta.

"This squad still doesn't have the luxury of not maximising every single window. We have to do that because it's really important. But then we have to get the right profile, it has to be the right player to take us to the next level."

Image: Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares in January

Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares in the January transfer window.

The club made some enquiries about him late in the summer window and have been following up that interest.

The 31-year-old has made only two appearances for Arsenal this season, both as a substitute. He is well known to Fulham manager Marco Silva - his fellow Portuguese.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Mykhaylo Mudryk - Arsenal have had a £55m bid for Mykhailo Mudryk rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk, who are demanding a fee of around £85m for their star man (Daily Telegraph, December 28); Arsenal have launched their effort to sign the Shakhtar Donetsk forward by making a £55m offer to the Ukraine side (Evening Standard, December 27); Arsenal are in a bidding war with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs over top target Mudryk (The Sun, December 15).

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports Arsenal have made a bid for the forward. Shakhtar chief Carlo Nicolini has confirmed Arsenal's interest in the Ukrainian but says no official offer has come in for him.

Mudryk has been called up to Shakhtar's end-of-season training camp as they prepare for their Europa League fixtures in February.

"Arsenal's interest is there, I can't deny it," said deputy sporting director Nicolini to TVPlay. "However, today he is called up for the first training camp which runs from January 9 to February 9, then in Warsaw we will prepare for the next European games.

"Many clubs have taken an indirect interest in Mudryk, without an official offer. There have been a lot of phone calls."

Youri Tielemans - Premier League leaders Arsenal are in fresh talks over Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans (The Sun, December 28)

Ibrahima Bamba - Arsenal could be facing a battle to sign the Italian youngster, who currently plays in Portugal for Vitoria Guimaraes, with PSG, Club Brugge and Atalanta also interested in the 20-year-old (Mirror, December 27).

Joao Felix - Manchester United and Arsenal have been told Atletico Madrid will allow Joao Felix to leave the club on loan in January as long as his half-season FFP cost of around £8m is paid as a fee (Daily Record, December 24); Arsenal are set for a clearer path to the potential signing of Felix than first expected (Daily Express, December 15).

Adrien Rabiot - Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Juventus midfielder Rabiot in the summer after his potential move to Manchester United last summer fell through (Daily Mail, December 23).

Alexis Mac Allister - Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are targeting Brighton's World Cup-winning midfielder Mac Allister (AS, December 21); Arsenal and Tottenham are both showing interest in Mac Allister but appear to be prioritising positions other than midfield, which could leave Atletico Madrid in pole position to make their move (Daily Mail, December 22).

Ferran Torres - Arsenal are set to rekindle their interest in Barcelona forward Torres after missing out on an audacious bid to sign him over the summer (Daily Mirror, December 12).

The players linked with an Arsenal exit

Cedric Soares - Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric in the January transfer window (Sky Sports, December 14).

What are the latest contract talks?

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract with the Brazil winger that will result in Martinelli becoming one of the club's top earners (Daily Mail, December 20).

Reiss Nelson - The 23-year-old winger is hoping to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Arsenal (The Sun, December 15).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

None.

Confirmed Arsenal departures

None.