Chelsea transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

Transfer news, rumours and gossip from Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2023 January transfer window; the window opens on Sunday January 1 2023 and will close at 11pm on Tuesday January 31

Thursday 22 December 2022 06:13, UK

Chelsea transfer rumours

With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Chelsea's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of Stamford Bridge.

Broja to miss the remainder of the season

Armando Broja sustained an injury in a friendly
Image: Armando Broja sustained an injury in a friendly

Chelsea forward Armando Broja will miss the remainder of the 2022/23 season after suffering an ACL injury during a mid-season tour of Dubai.

The 21-year-old, who has made 12 competitive appearances this season, sustained the injury in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Andrey Santos - Chelsea have emerged as favourites to sign Andrey Santos, the 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder (The Times, December 21); Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Vasco da Gama midfielder Santos, according to reports in Brazil (Metro, December 22).

Sofyan Amrabat - Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Amrabat (Daily Mail, December 16).

Cristiano Ronaldo - Ronaldo could be on for an instant return to the Premier League with Chelsea reportedly set to perform a transfer U-turn (Daily Star, December 15).

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Ghana
Image: Chelsea were interested in Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer

Youssoufa Moukoko - Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the 18-year-old German that he will not be signed to sit on the bench (The Times, December 15).

The players linked with a Chelsea exit

N'Golo Kante - Barcelona are close to signing Chelsea midfielder Kante on a free transfer, with talks already being held over a contract ahead of him becoming a free agent in the summer (The Sun on Sunday, December 11).

Mason Mount - Juventus are reportedly plotting a sensational swoop for Mount as his Chelsea contract continues to tick down (Calciomercato, December 12).

What are the latest contract talks?

Confirmed Chelsea signings

None.

Confirmed Chelsea departures

None.

