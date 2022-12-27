Tottenham transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Tottenham's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of north London.

Conte: I'm happy at Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he is 'really happy' at the club amid reports of ongoing contract negotiations.

When he joined the club in November 2021, he signed an 18-month deal with the option for a further year. Recent media reports have said Tottenham want to offer him an improved deal.

When asked about a new contract in his pre-Brentford press conference, Conte said: "I don't want to speak now about this matter in the press conference because I think it's much more important the game we are going to play against Brentford.

"But what I can tell you that I'm really happy and I have a really good relationship with the club. We talk every day and we try to find, in every situation, the best solution.

"But I think that we have six months to sit tight, to look at the situation and then we'll find the best solution.

"But I'm really happy here and this is very important for me."

Conte on transfers: If we can, we'll add

Conte speaking on December 23: "What I want the club to do, I think is not right to tell [you] this. In every club, there is the coach, sporting director and the owner to try to speak about the situation.

"I advise to my club the way to try to improve the team and the quality in the squad, especially because after five months, the situation has changed from the start of the season.

"If there is the opportunity to strengthen the squad, we'll do something. You know what is our politics and we try to follow these politics and to improve the team.

"The politics is about young players with not big salaries. We have to sign players that they can stay in our vision of the club here.

"Otherwise, we'll continue with these players. I'm happy with them."

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Jordan Pickford - Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are all considering a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Daily Mail, December 28).

Josko Gvardiol and Pedro Porro - Tottenham's shaky defensive display against Brentford on Boxing Day could see them speed up their moves for the RB Leipzig and Sporting Lisbon defenders (Daily Express, December 27).

Image: Could Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot be moving to Spurs this winter?

Adrien Rabiot - Tottenham are eager to bolster their central-midfield options with another Juventus player, this time looking at France international Rabiot (The Times, December 23); Tottenham are trying to sign Rabiot before his contract expires in the summer after Juventus told Spurs the midfielder will cost around £13.5m (The Times, December 22).

Alexis Mac Allister - Arsenal and Tottenham are both showing interest in Brighton midfielder Mac Allister but appear to be prioritising positions other than midfield, which could leave Atletico Madrid in pole position to make their move (Daily Mail, December 22); Tottenham are targeting Brighton's World Cup-winning midfielder Mac Allister (Daily Mail, December 14).

Harry Maguire - Tottenham have been tipped to take on out-of-favour England international Harry Maguire as they look to sure up their defence (Daily Express, December 17).

Image: Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has been tipped for a shock move to Tottenham in January

Sofyan Amrabat - Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Amrabat (Daily Mail, December 16).

Weston McKennie - Chelsea and Tottenham are eyeing a raid on cash-strapped Italian giants Juventus for the USA World Cup star midfielder Weston McKennie (The Sun, December 16).

Isco - Arsenal and Tottenham are on red alert with their summer transfer target put up for sale by Sevilla after just six months (The Sun, December 16).

Randal Kolo Muani - Tottenham and Liverpool are set to battle for the signature of France World Cup star Randal Kolo Muani (Metro, December 8).

Milan Skriniar - Tottenham and Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Slovakian international whose contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of the season (Metro, December 19).

The players linked with a Tottenham exit

Harry Kane - Manchester United remain open to Harry Kane joining following the England striker's heartbreak in Qatar as he continues his search for silverware (Manchester Evening News, December 19).

Heung-Min Son - Tottenham were braced in November for an incoming bid for their South Korean star from French giants Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun, November 13).

What are the latest contract talks?

Antonio Conte - The Italian manager has been offered a £16m per year, long-term deal. However, the Spurs boss is in no hurry to sign (Daily Mail, December 20); Tottenham are prepared to hand Conte a £1m-a-year pay rise to sign a new contract and commit his future to the club (The Telegraph, December 21).

Confirmed Tottenham signings

None.

Confirmed Tottenham departures

None.