Man Utd transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the 2023 winter transfer window opening on January 1, we round up the players linked with moves in and out of Manchester United.

Ten Haag: We are looking for a striker

Erik Ten Haag has confirmed Manchester United are in the market for a striker this January window.

Ten Hag speaking after his side beat Nottingham Forest 3-0, said: "We are looking for offensive players. We are looking for a striker.

"We are always in the market, but it has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria. We do what we can to bring in the players we need."

'Man Utd may only be able to afford a new forward on loan'

It's not the news Manchester United fans want to hear but the Manchester Evening News is reporting that any new striker brought in during January may have to be a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

'After a £225m spend in the summer funds are limited at Old Trafford,' the newspaper reports.

'That means the club are assessing options primarily available on loan, rather than looking to recruit a forward on a permanent deal in the mid-season window.

'A short-term move for a striker is the most likely outcome in January. Atletico Madrid's Portugal international Joao Felix could be available on a temporary basis, although he is likely to command a substantial loan fee and high wages.'

Manchester United have triggered one-year options to extend the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred to the end of the 2023/24 season.

It is also understood that the same action has not been taken for David de Gea's contract, with the club in positive talks with the Spain goalkeeper about a potential new deal.

Manchester United are looking at forward players and right-backs ahead of the January transfer window - but there is a significant chance they will not sign anyone next month.

United are keeping an eye on a number of right-backs, but a move for one is likely to depend on whether Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Martin Terrier - Prolific Rennes forward Martin Terrier has re-emerged as a possible Manchester United target in January as they look for an affordable replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily MIrror, December 28).

Jordan Pickford - Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are all considering a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Daily Mail, December 28).

Stefan de Vrij - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to add veteran Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij to his defensive options in the summer when he will be a free agent (Daily MIrror, December 28).

Joao Felix - Manchester United will not be getting involved in the battle to sign Joao Felix because of Atletico Madrid's demands for a loan fee and 100-per-cent wage contribution, totalling £16m (The Times, December 28); Manchester United and Arsenal have been told Atletico Madrid will allow Joao Felix to leave the club on loan in January as long as his half-season FFP cost of around £8m is paid as a fee (Daily Record, December 24).

Diogo Costa - United are prepared to break a transfer record to land the Porto goalkeeper (Sun, December 27); United are pressing on with plans to target Costa despite some less-than-convincing displays at the World Cup in Qatar (Daily Express, December 14).

Frenkie de Jong - United's ongoing pursuit of the Barcelona midfielder has reportedly hit a major roadblock after the Catalan club reaffirmed their commitment to the player (Daily Mail, December 27).

Enzo Fernandez - Benfica have reportedly placed a £105m price tag on midfielder Fernandez, a potential target for Liverpool and Manchester United, in the wake of a fine set of performances for World Cup champions Argentina (The Sun, December 23).

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile - Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on Preston prodigy Rodriguez-Gentile, who scored five times in an FA Youth Cup tie earlier this season (Daily Mirror, December 23).

Yann Sommer - After failing to sign for Man Utd during the summer, Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer now wants to 'fulfil' his Premier League dream with a move to Old Trafford (Daily Express, December 22).

Youssoufa Moukoko - Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the 18-year-old German that he will not be signed to sit on the bench (The Times, December 15).

Cher Ndour - Manchester United want Benfica starlet Ndour, who is out of contract next year (Daily Mirror, December 14).

Josko Gvardiol - Manchester United have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig's Croatia star Josko Gvardiol but will face huge competition for the 20-year-old's signature (The Sun, December 12).

Kim Min-Jae - Manchester United have renewed their interest in South Korea defender Kim, but now face having to pay Napoli potentially 10-times more than the £3m they could have signed him for from Beijing Sinobo Guoan 18 months ago (Sunday Mirror, December 11).

The players linked with a Man Utd exit

Anthony Elanga - Anthony Elanga is supposedly becoming increasingly frustrated he cannot nail down a spot at Manchester United (Daily Mail, December 28); Everton want to sign the Manchester United forward on loan for the remainder of the season but will not be able to unless Erik ten Hag is able to secure a replacement (The Sun, December 28); The United ace is being targeted by Everton ahead of the January transfer window (Sun, December 27).

Fred - PSG are interested in signing the United midfielder despite the Red Devils activating a 12-month extension on the Brazil international's contract (Sun, December 24).

Alejandro Garnacho - David de Gea has warned Real Madrid to remove Manchester United youngster Garnacho from their transfer plans as "we won't let him leave" (Daily Mail, December 12).

What's the latest on Man Utd's takeover?

Manchester United have told manager Erik ten Hag that an Old Trafford takeover would give him greater spending power to put the club back at the top of English football (Daily Mail, December 15).

What are the latest contract talks?

Manchester United have triggered one-year options to extend the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred to the end of the 2023/24 season (Sky Sports, December 20).

Manchester United are in talks with David de Gea over a new short-term deal after triggering extensions for four other first-team players (The Times, December 21).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

None.

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Cristiano Ronaldo - contract mutually terminated.