Newcastle transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the 2023 January transfer window now open, we round up Newcastle's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of St James' Park.

'Nottingham Forest on verge of signing Shelvey'

Nottingham Forest have made an approach to sign Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

The 30-year-old, who is 10 days away from a return to full fitness after a calf injury, is in talks over a permanent switch to the City Ground.

Shelvey, however, loves life in Newcastle and there is a question over whether Eddie Howe's side would let him leave without a replacement.

Newcastle agree £3m Ashby fee

Newcastle have agreed a fee with West Ham for right-back Harrison Ashby.

The fee is understood to be £3m including add-ons, and West Ham have a sell-on clause inserted in the deal.

Ashby is now expected to travel to Tyneside for a medical.

Darlow agrees to join Hull

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow has agreed to join Hull on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is set to join the Championship side after Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.

AC Milan considering Saint-Maximin move

Image: AC Milan could switch their attention to Allan Saint-Maximin (right) as an alternative to Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo

AC Milan are considering Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin as a potential alternative target to Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A side are admirers of the Frenchman, however, a valuation they understand to be at least £26.4m would be difficult for them to pay.

Milan's priority remains Roma's Zaniolo, with talks being held between the two clubs.

Milan have asked for 24 hours to discuss whether they can raise their offer beyond £17.6m towards the £26.4m Roma are asking for.

Sky Sports News understands Newcastle would listen to significant offers for Saint-Maximin this month.

Who have Newcastle been linked with?

Sander Berge - Midfielder Berge is set to leave Sheffield United after Paul Heckingbottom left him out of the FA Cup tie at Wrexham, with Fulham and Newcastle reportedly interested (The Sun, January 30).

James Maddison - Maddison could still join Newcastle ahead of the January transfer deadline in spite of Leicester having already rejected at least one concrete bid for the 26-year-old's signature, according to reports (Daily Express, January 28); Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could form part of a potential swap deal for Leicester playmaker Maddison (Daily Express, January 2).

Matheus Franca - Newcastle are in the early stages of talks to sign Flamengo teenager Franca (Daily Mail, January 21).

Youssoufa Moukoko - Moukoko has dealt Newcastle and Chelsea a blow as he is poised to sign a new long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund (The Sun, January 21).

Dominic Calvert Lewin - Newcastle are considering a £35m move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin despite his struggles with injury in recent seasons (The Sun, January 20).

Edouard Michut - Newcastle and RB Leipzig have inquired with Paris Saint-Germain about signing Michut in the summer (Sky Sports News, January 19).

Moussa Diaby - Newcastle have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Diaby (Daily Mail, January 18); Newcastle want to launch a transfer bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Diaby (The Sun, January 10).

Conor Gallagher - Chelsea midfielder Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle (Daily Mail, January 18).

Victor Osimhen - Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle are set to battle it out to sign Napoli star Osimhen, according to reports (The Sun, January 17).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Newcastle look set to steal Milinkovic-Savic right from the hands of Arsenal (The Sun, January 14).

Ruben Neves - Newcastle are interested in Wolves midfielder Neves and are monitoring his situation at Molineux (Daily Mail, January 14).

Ivan Fresneda - The 17-year-old Real Valladolid right-back has interest from the England and Germany - Newcastle have watched him several times (Sky Sports News, January 18).

Alejandro Balde - Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Newcastle have enquired about the possibility of landing one of Barcelona's brightest talents (Daily Mail, January 9).

Ben Brereton Diaz - Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Leeds are not prepared to pay Blackburn's £15m asking price to sell Brereton Diaz in January (The Sun, January 8).

Hirving Lozano - Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly monitoring Napoli winger Lozano (The Sun, January 6).

The players linked with a Newcastle exit

Martin Dubravka - Leicester have expressed an interest in signing Dubravka after Newcastle terminated the goalkeeper's loan move to Manchester United early (The Guardian, January 4); Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka could form part of a potential swap deal for Leicester playmaker James Maddison (Daily Express, January 2).

Jonjo Shelvey - Nottingham Forest have made an approach to sign Newcastle midfielder Shelvey (Sky Sports News, January 30).

Confirmed Newcastle signings

Anthony Gordon - Everton, £45m

Garang Kuol - Central Coast Mariners, £300,000

Confirmed Newcastle departures

Daniel Langley - Spennymoor Town, loan

Garang Kuol - Hearts, loan

Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest, loan

Niall Brookwell - Darlington, loan