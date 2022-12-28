Transfer news: January transfer window 2023 - Premier League ins and outs

The 2023 winter transfer window is open with plenty of deals to be done. Find out who has been on the move across the Premier League in January...

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window opens on Sunday January 1, 2023 and closes at 11pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2023 winter transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Arsenal

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None