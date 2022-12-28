 Skip to content

Transfer news: January transfer window 2023 - Premier League ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports website and app, and on Sky Sports News, across the whole of the transfer window; January transfer window closes in England at 11pm on Tuesday January 31

Wednesday 28 December 2022 13:15, UK

The 2023 winter transfer window is open with plenty of deals to be done. Find out who has been on the move across the Premier League in January...

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window opens on Sunday January 1, 2023 and closes at 11pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2023 winter transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Arsenal

In

None

Out

None

Aston Villa

In

None

Out

None

Bournemouth

In

None

Out

None

Brentford

In

None

Out

None

Brighton

In

None

Out

None

Chelsea

In

None

Out

None

Crystal Palace

In

None

Out

None

Everton

In

None

Out

None

Fulham

In

None

Out

None

Leeds

In

None

Out

None

Leicester

In

None

Out

None

Liverpool

In

None

Out

None

Manchester City

In

None

Out

None

Manchester United

In

None

Out

None

Newcastle

In

None

Out

None

Nottingham Forest

In

None

Out

None

Southampton

In

None

Out

None

Tottenham

In

None

Out

None

West Ham

In

None

Out

None

Wolves

In

None

Out

None

