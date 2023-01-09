Youssef En-Nesyri: West Ham interested in signing Sevilla forward who starred for Morocco at World Cup

West Ham are interested in Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri as the Hammers look to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window.

However, a deal for the 25-year-old is a difficult one to do as he still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Sevilla are also struggling at the wrong end of La Liga - they are only above the relegation zone on goal difference - so may not be willing to let one of their key players leave this month.

En-Nesyri started all seven games for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar as his country became the first African nation to reach the last four. He scored two goals during that historic run in wins over Canada in the group stage and Portugal in the quarter-finals.

He has featured 12 times for Sevilla in Spain's top flight this season but is yet to score. He joined the club from Leganes in 2020 and has 40 goals in 125 appearances.

Image: En-Nesyri scored two goals in Qatar as Morocco reached the semi-finals

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window opened on Sunday January 1, 2023 and closes at 11pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.