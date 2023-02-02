Juventus are considering terminating the contract of Paul Pogba - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's papers...

DAILY MAIL

Juventus are sensationally considering terminating Paul Pogba's contract, or attempting to somehow sell him, after he has failed to play a single minute for the club since his return from Manchester United.

Chelsea reportedly wanted to sign yet another midfielder on Deadline Day but were rebuked by Fiorentina when they asked for Sofyan Amrabat on loan and told the late approach was no way to treat another club.

Moises Caicedo's agent Manuel Sierra has criticised Brighton for denying his client a move that would have been "the dream of his whole life".

Manchester United activated an "emergency protocol" on Deadline Day to sign Marcel Sabitzer from a list of 10 central midfielders they were told could be available.

Image: Marcel Sabitzer joined Man Utd on loan on deadline day

The Football Association is facing questions over the safeguarding of young female players after shocking allegations were made against a former Aston Villa coach, including a request for naked pictures and other inappropriate messages.

Manchester City are set to visit Japan and Thailand on a pre-season tour this summer, their first trip to the Far East since before the pandemic.

Serie A's bottom side Sampdoria are risking a significant points deduction as they have reportedly not yet paid their players for the final quarter of 2022.

DAILY MIRROR

Gabriel Martinelli is ready to end speculation about his long-term future at Arsenal by signing a new four-and-a-half year deal.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli has become a first-team regular for Arsenal this season

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea's home-grown stars fear they will have to be sold in the summer if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League because of the threat of severe Financial Fair Play consequences.

THE SUN

Bayern Munich are set to make Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard available for a reported fee of £27m in the summer.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly called goalkeeper Dean Henderson in a bid to try and cut his loan spell with Nottingham Forest short.

Max Aarons rejected two offers from Premier League clubs on deadline day as he wants to help Norwich secure promotion back to the top division for a third time.

Paris Saint-Germain only turned their attentions to Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech after their efforts to sign Malcom from Zenit St. Petersburg came to an end - although current rules would have allowed him to leave the Russian club for nothing, his contract included a clause meaning a £23m fee would need to be paid.

Image: Why did Hakim Ziyech's move to PSG fall through on Deadline Day?

Paul Gascoigne has revealed he brutally turned down moves to Chelsea and Aston Villa when he ended his time with Lazio in 1995 and joined Rangers.

DAILY EXPRESS

Allan Saint-Maximin's long-term future at Newcastle remains in some doubt with the club unable to offer him any guarantees in terms of increased playing time.

THE INDEPENDENT

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is keen for Tom Brady to sign a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a member of the franchise.

Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith admits his team's qualifying tie on clay in Colombia will be "very complicated" because games are being played at an altitude of 2,600 metres with pressureless tennis balls.

THE TIMES

Nigerian technology billionaire Dozy Mmobousi is close to completing a £90m takeover of promotion-chasing Championship club Sheffield United which would ease their current financial issues.

Swim England is facing accusations of failing children after the damning results of an independent review into the handling of alleged bullying and fat-shaming were published.

DAILY RECORD

Southampton are likely to renew their interest in Celtic star Liel Abada in the summer after discussing him as a January transfer window option.

Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin is on trial with Hibernian after leaving Fleetwood Town earlier this week.

THE SCOTSMAN

Paul Parker says Amad Diallo's loan spell with Rangers last season was a "bad idea" and that he is far better suited to playing in the Championship with Sunderland.