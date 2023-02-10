Emir of Qatar wants to own both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain as separate entities - Paper Talk

Plus: Erik ten Hag has been in contact with Mason Greenwood for the first time since attempted rape charges against the striker were dropped; Man City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak could leave the club if they are found guilty of breaching financial rules
THE GUARDIAN
The strategy of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to try to purchase Manchester United while also owning Paris Saint-Germain will be to demonstrate to UEFA that each club will be controlled by a separate entity.
Attempts to resuscitate the European Super League are focused on persuading clubs outside of the continental elite to join, as a crucial month in its momentum awaits.
THE SUN
Mason Greenwood has spoken with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for the first time since attempted rape charges against the striker were dropped.
Ross Barkley has been snubbed from Nice's squad for the Europa Conference League knockout stages.
The maximum salary Greenwood could receive in China if he moves from Manchester United is £2.7m, which works out to around £50,000 a week for the season.
THE TIMES
Sean Dyche plans to invite former England rugby union coach Eddie Jones to Everton as he seeks to glean the "golden nuggets" which can help the club move forward.
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak could leave the club if they are found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.
DAILY MAIL
The five serious bidders to buy Manchester United are told to submit a one-paragraph offer of their bid - including proof of funds - by next Friday with a group of Qatari investors and Sir Jim Ratcliffe leading the race
Leeds sporting director Victor Orta's position is under scrutiny amid the club's problematic search for a new manager and its impact on a planned takeover
The FA's scouting chief Steve Morrow - who helped guide Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal - leaves his position after less than two years in the role
Manchester United are monitoring 18-year-old Arthur Vermeeren at Royal Antwerp, with the rapidly developing midfielder - tipped to be a future Belgium star - also garnering interest from Newcastle and other Premier League sides
MCC to vote in May over whether to keep traditional Eton versus Harrow fixture at Lord's after bungling bosses were forced to apologise for dropping the historic contest without consulting members
Caroline Dubois says she has been sparring men in the build up to her next fight and claims opponents tell her she 'fights like a guy'... as she insists she has a 'different mindset' to fighters like Katie Taylor
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Tottenham Hotspur have been left surprised and bemused by Pep Guardiola namechecking chairman Daniel Levy over what he feels is a Premier League agenda against Manchester City.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will snub a move to the MLS and fight for his place at Chelsea.
DAILY MIRROR
AC Milan are set to step up their interest in Naby Keita in a bid to lure the midfielder on a free from Liverpool this summer.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a dramatic change of heart over his future and decided to stay at Chelsea despite tumbling down the pecking order under Graham Potter.
DAILY RECORD
Barry Robson is under serious consideration to land the Aberdeen job on a permanent basis.
Greg Taylor insists Ange Postecoglou doesn't need to chase the bright lights down south - because he's already at a big club.
DAILY STAR
Duncan Ferguson was left trembling when he realised half of the prison inmates would go for him during his three-month sentence in 1994.