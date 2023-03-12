Liverpool and Man Utd join race for Fulham midfielder Palhinha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Fulham's £60m-rated Joao Palhinha as interest in the midfielder continues to grow, while a number of clubs are also eyeing Cottagers boss Marco Silva.

David Moyes' refusal to use Gianluca Scamacca is puzzling West Ham supporters, but the manager says the £35.5m striker's 'physical data' is falling short of his standards.

Alejandro Garnacho left Old Trafford on crutches after suffering an ankle injury during Manchester United's stalemate draw with Southampton - but Erik ten Hag insisted it was "not too bad".

England cricket captain Ben Stokes was left furious after his bag of clothes was stolen from King's Cross Station.

THE SUN

Tottenham are interested in signing Everton No 1 Jordan Pickford - despite the goalkeeper signing a new four-and-a half-year deal.

Inter Milan are expected to renew their interest in Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof as the Serie A side prepare for a defensive overhaul this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa fancies a Premier League return - but not until the summer.

Everton are eyeing a summer move for Sheffield United hot-shot Iliman Ndiaye.

Gary Lineker will front the BBC's FA Cup coverage on Saturday after the under fire host struck a deal with the BBC.

Chelsea could be set to offload up to a whopping 12 players in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race for Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

Gabriel Jesus has been warned he will not walk straight back into Arsenal's title-chasing team.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have decided against talking to potential Antonio Conte replacements despite compiling a shortlist of options, according to reports.

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic has been told to "keep calm" as the uncertainty around his future lingers on. The Serbia international missed a penalty for Juventus on Sunday as his team defeated Sampdoria 4-2 in Serie A.

Chelsea have been tipped to snub the opportunity to sign Palmeiras talent Raphael Veiga, who has piqued the interest of various Premier League sides.

Chelsea chief Todd Boehly has hit Newcastle United's billionaire owners where it hurts by snatching Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards from under their noses. The promising young striker had been on trial with the Magpies before the Blues made their move.

Tottenham have reportedly narrowed down their search for Hugo Lloris' replacement and a concrete proposal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez could be launched by sporting director Fabio Paratici over the coming weeks.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's sale deadline has been pushed back to the summer with hopes of a swift sale receding.

THE INDEPENDENT

Eddie Howe is confident Callum Wilson still has what it takes to play for England as he attempts to battle his way out of a personal goal drought.

THE ATHLETIC

Lionel Messi's dream of returning to play in Rosario appears to be over after the city's drug wars came chillingly close to home.

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Clive Woodward has blamed Eddie Jones for leading English rugby into "big, big trouble" as Steve Borthwick's issues were laid bare in the crushing defeat to France.

Eder Militao is concerned Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino could inspire Liverpool to a famous comeback on Wednesday night.

West Ham have earmarked former Hammer Michael Carrick as a potential successor to under-pressure boss David Moyes.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah 's villa in Cairo has been burgled, reports from Egypt have claimed.

Roberto Firmino is refusing to enter talks with other clubs ahead of leaving Liverpool this summer - and that stance may complicate Chelsea 's attempts to sign Joao Felix permanently.

DAILY STAR

David Moyes could still keep his job even if West Ham United are relegated this season - despite his £200m spending spree.