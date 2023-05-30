Neymar: Manchester United the only club Paris Saint-Germain forward will consider joining - Paper Talk

Plus: Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham if he cannot join Man Utd; Arsenal are struggling to convince William Saliba to sign a new deal amid PSG's interest; Emile Smith Rowe has been assured his future is at Arsenal; Liverpool target Benjamin Pavard has told Bayern Munich he wants to leave
Wednesday 31 May 2023 07:28, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Neymar wants to join Manchester United this summer and is reportedly refusing to leave Paris Saint-Germain for any other club.
Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham for a final season if he cannot get a move to Manchester United.
Arsenal are struggling to sort out a new contract with William Saliba and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring developments.
Tottenham are battling Newcastle for both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.
Fulham are working on a £2m deal for Romanian teenage sensation Andrei Borza.
Leeds players want Sam Allardyce to stay at Elland Road but the club's potential US owners have their eyes on Steven Gerrard.
Holland international Quincy Promes has been accused of smuggling £65m worth of cocaine.
DAILY MIRROR
Emile Smith Rowe has been assured that he has a long-term future at Arsenal despite uncertainty after a difficult campaign.
Liverpool's summer transfer plans have received a boost after one of Jurgen Klopp's targets - Benjamin Pavard - told Bayern Munich he wants to leave the club.
Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to remember the good times with Naby Keita but admitted that his injury problems were likely to alter the lasting perception of the midfielder.
DAILY STAR
Manchester United bosses will consult with stakeholders - including the women's team - about the future of troubled forward Mason Greenwood.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Chelsea are planning to further strengthen their recruitment department ahead of a busy summer of transfer activity.
DAILY EXPRESS
Premier League new boys Luton are considering an ambitious swoop for former loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall following Leicester's gut-wrenching relegation to the Championship.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United's No 1 priority this summer is to acquire an elite striker to spearhead their attack next season.
Liverpool have reportedly opened transfer negotiations with Ligue 1 side Nice over a potential deal for talented midfielder Khephren Thuram.
Mauricio Pochettino is plotting a Chelsea clearout, with up to 15 stars heading for the Stamford Bridge exit as the Blues look to recoup £280m in player sales.
Security bosses are on alert over the prospect of protestors targeting Saturday's FA Cup Final and are set to deploy 'sprinter stewards' in a bid to ensure anyone invading the pitch is stopped in their tracks.
DAILY RECORD
Jack Butland has held talks with Rangers as Michael Beale looks to make it signing number three for the upcoming season.
SCOTTISH SUN
Falkirk supporters will be the first to get Scottish government cash to buy a stake in their club.