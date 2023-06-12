Man Utd unlikely to bid for Harry Kane due to Tottenham stance but contact made about Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund

It is increasingly unlikely Manchester United will make a move for Harry Kane this summer as Tottenham do not want to sell the striker - and especially not to a Premier League rival.

The England captain scored 30 Premier League goals for a struggling Spurs side last season and with just a year remaining on his contract, Kane is of interest to United, whose priority is to strengthen their forward options.

As an alternative, Napoli's Victor Osimhen is a player United are keen on as well, although the Serie A top scorer would also require a big outlay, which could depend on departures and what happens with the club's takeover.

It is thought Man Utd may look to bring in two strikers, one experienced and one for the future - and they have made initial contacts over the availability of Atalanta's 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund.

Some reports are suggesting the Denmark international could soon be switching to the same agency that represents United boss Erik ten Hag.

United are also keeping an eye on Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, among others.

Once the striker situation is sorted, it will become clearer how much money United have to spend on other positions, with the club making it clear to representatives of Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae they are interested in signing him.

Kane's possible options: 'Who's to say he doesn't want to stay at Spurs?'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"I think you've got to look at this from both sides. From Tottenham's perspective, they realise they have a player who is priceless to them, but also only has a year left on his contract. There are various scenarios that can transpire with regard to Kane, as far as Tottenham are concerned.

"The ideal scenario is that Kane signs a new long-term contract with the club and spends the rest of his career there. Another scenario is that he sees out his contract and he goes for free, with Tottenham potentially losing out on £100m.

"You could also argue they have got a new manager in Ange Postecoglou; in that season, while Kane is still under contract, they can still use that season to try and convince him of what Postecoglou is doing and show him the potential he can have at the club.

"The other scenario is that they sell him in the summer and get that £100m, but preferably not by selling him to a Premier League rival.

"From Kane's perspective, you've got to ask him how important the Premier League all-time goalscoring record is to him. He's 47 goals behind Alan Shearer's 260 and if he was to move abroad, would that eliminate his chances of taking the record? Maybe not. You could spend three years at Real Madrid, come back and still have a chance of breaking it. All the noises we hear from him are that it is quite important to him.

"Then you've got a situation where he's been at Tottenham for his whole career, he's got a young family who are settled in London. Who's to say that he doesn't want to stay at Tottenham?"

Manchester United are expected to make a formal bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount soon, but a gap in valuation still exists.

Talks are continuing between the two clubs over the 24-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2024.

United have a price in mind for Mount and will not overpay for the Chelsea academy graduate as he heads into the final year of his current deal.

The club has other targets if the move doesn't happen, with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo a player United have a long-standing interest in.

It is thought they have asked to be "kept informed" on any developments regarding the future of the in-demand 21-year-old.

