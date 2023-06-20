Arsenal transfers: Gunners in talks with Ajax over signing of defender Jurrien Timber as club 'want to back Mikel Arteta'

Arsenal are in talks with Ajax over the signing of defender Jurrien Timber.

Discussions have been described as "very positive" and there appears to be a willingness from all parties to get a deal done.

Timber has two years left on his contract and is valued at around €50m - some reports suggest one bid has already been rejected. Arsenal are working internally on a valuation and payment structure.

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Kai Havertz is keen to join Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side, despite strong interest from Bayern Munich.

Timber is a player the Gunners looked at in January and have been monitoring his progress over the past season as they look to increase competition in defensive positions.

Additionally, the club are continuing to work on deals for West Ham captain Declan Rice and Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

Again, Arsenal have been discussing valuations and payment structure before submitting second bids. It's understood there is encouragement all three players want to join.

The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth says he expects Arsenal to continue their pursuit of West Ham captain Declan Rice after having an initial offer rejected.

Arsenal want to be ambitious in this window and continue to back manager Mikel Arteta, with any move for Rice likely break the club's transfer record.

They also retain an interest in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - among others - and are keeping an eye on his situation having had two bids rejected in January.

