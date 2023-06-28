Papers: Paul Pogba in line for a Premier League return?

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Juventus are open to selling Paul Pogba this summer, according to reports in Italy.

AC Milan are reportedly testing the waters to see if they could sign Adama Traore, who will soon be a free agent.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has raised eyebrows with a mysterious tweet just two days before his contract expires at the club.

The makers of hit video game Football Manager have revealed their next instalment will be 'the last of its kind'.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have been alerted to the fact that Harry Kane has commissioned the building of a sizeable new family home close to Wentworth Golf Club, to the west of London, and just 15 miles from the club's Cobham training ground where Mauricio Pochettino will soon be in charge.

Manchester United will hold talks with Chelsea this week over their bid to sign Mason Mount.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester City have entered the race for the Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga after pulling out of a deal for Declan Rice, unwilling to match Arsenal's £105m offer for the West Ham captain.

DAILY MIRROR

Those close to prospective Manchester United owner Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani expect a decision soon regarding his attempts to buy the club.

Image: Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left) and Qatari investors have bid for Manchester United

Bayern Munich are ready to come back with an £80m offer to sign Harry Kane.

Erik ten Hag is expected to push forward with his transfer demands for this summer, despite FFP playing its role in limiting his transfer budget for the summer window.

THE SUN

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £15m deal for Brazilian youngster Angelo Gabriel from Santos.

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise will miss the start of the season after suffering a hamstring injury with France.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool are exploring a move to sign RB Leipzig attacker Dominik Szoboszlai.

Rodolfo Borrell is set to leave Manchester City for a role with Major League Soccer side Austin FC.

Alessia Russo is anxious to get her future clarified before the Women's World Cup begins next month.

Bayern Munich and Qatar Airways have ended their partnership by mutual agreement.

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie is the subject of transfer interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli.

Southampton have accepted an offer from Trabzonspor for attacking midfielder Mislav Orsic.

RC Lens captain Seko Fofana is in talks with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

THE INDEPENDENT

Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho is set to complete a loan move to RB Leipzig but the prospect of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai swiftly moving in the opposite direction is currently unlikely.

DAILY EXPRESS

Leeds United have set their sights on Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis as they seek to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming Championship season.

Jamie Vardy has reportedly been offered to Turkish club Trabzonspor - despite new Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca confirming he would be staying at the club.

Aston Villa are leading the race to secure the services of Pau Torres and are optimistic about striking a deal with Villarreal for the highly-rated centre-back.

THE TIMES

Bayern Munich are ready to increase their offer for Harry Kane after Tottenham Hotspur rejected a first proposal earlier this week. Sources at Bayern have stated the German champions have an informal agreement with Kane, who is not opposed to leaving Spurs if an offer comes in that suits all parties.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam reports that Bayern Munich are preparing a 'second offer' for Harry Kane after their first 'verbal offer' was rejected

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to hold fresh talks over the future of Mason Mount, with the London club already earmarking Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo as their next target.

DAILY RECORD

Cyriel Dessers to Rangers has taken a fresh twist as Michael Beale's men seem unwilling to back down on their pursuit.

Coventry City are eyeing Rangers target Morgan Whittaker as the Sky Blues line up a replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, according to a report.

St Mirren have warned that in-demand Trevor Carson won't be going anywhere unless their valuation is met.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has been honoured with an MBE.

Hibs are ready to let Harry McKirdy leave on loan this summer - with three teams already in for the ex-Swindon ace.