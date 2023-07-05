Man Utd make bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana while talks continue with Atalanta for striker Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have made a bid worth €45m (£38.5m) for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The move for Onana is being driven by United manager Erik ten Hag, who managed the Cameroon international at Ajax.

Early suggestions indicate there is a gap in valuation, but there is a feeling a compromise can be struck.

United continue to look at alternatives if an agreement cannot be reached.

Image: Manchester United have made a bid worth €45m (£38.5m) for Onana

Image: Rasmus Hojlund has made a big impact at Atalanta following his move from Sturm Graz in January 2022

Meanwhile, United remain in talks with Atalanta for striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Again, a gap in valuation exists, but United continue to work on the deal.

Other options include Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

On Wednesday, United confirmed the arrival of England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m, making him the club's first summer signing.

Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund has been compared to Erling Haaland. With exclusive insight from those who have worked with the Atalanta striker, Sky Sports' Adam Bate finds out why the Dane is described as a rock-star footballer and the total package...

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.