Dusan Vlahovic open to leaving Juventus for Chelsea this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Dusan Vlahovic is open to the prospect of leaving Juventus for Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

Tottenham could be poised to miss out on the signing of Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven this summer, according to reports.

THE SUN

Manchester United will make a major push to land Andre Onana as their new keeper this week.

Bayern Munich are planning to test Tottenham's resolve with an improved offer for Harry Kane.

Manchester United star Fred has hired new agents as he seeks a transfer this summer.

Jurrien Timber's brother has leaked his Arsenal transfer unveiling on social media.

Leeds want Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips - but a loan request may not work for the Reds.

Ambitious Sunderland are planning a major move for Everton striker Tom Cannon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark McAdam gives the latest transfer updates on Juventus' interest in Romelu Lukaku, talks between Inter and Manchester United for Andre Onana and Christian Pulisic's AC Milan deal

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham will dismiss Bayern Munich's second offer of £70m plus add-ons for captain Harry Kane.

Aston Villa have become the latest club to express interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Andre Onana is the right replacement for David De Gea but has warned fans to expect mistakes.

DAILY MIRROR

Juventus have reportedly agreed not to take part in the Conference League next season due to their financial and legal troubles.

Thiago Silva has admitted that he has spoken to Paulo Dybala about a move to Chelsea after approving a move for the forward.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Dorsett says Spurs are adamant Harry Kane is not for sale, but explains Bayern Munich are 'determined' to sign the forward either in this transfer window or next summer

THE TIMES

England U21 goalkeeper James Trafford told his team-mates before their match with Spain in the final of the European Championship that he always knew he was going to save a penalty.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Werder Bremen head a Bundesliga pack eyeing a £2m move for Rangers striker Antonio Colak.

Robbie Ure is trying to win himself a deal with AZ Alkmaar.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are shaping up for a waiting game as their move for Jose Cifuentes is put on temporary hold.

Lee Johnson admits Jair Tavares and Runar Hauge's time at Hibs is up as he looks to move the duo out of Easter Road.