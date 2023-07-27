Rasmus Hojlund: Paris Saint-Germain make £43m bid for Atalanta forward and Manchester United target

Paris Saint-Germain have made a £43m (€50m) bid for Atalanta forward and Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund.

The French champions are waiting for a response and not willing to pay more as they plan for life without Kylian Mbappe.

Al Hilal made a world-record £257m (€300m) offer for Mbappe on Saturday but he is not interested in moving to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career.

Regardless of what happens with Mbappe, more money is available for new PSG head coach Luis Enrique to sign young, hungry players.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have also made a £43m (€50m) verbal offer plus £8.5m (€10m) in add-ons for Hojlund as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.

Personal terms are understood to be no issue for the 20-year-old, who wants the switch to Old Trafford.

United have a good relationship with Atalanta after negotiations for Amad Diallo and have been in constant contact with their counterparts over a compromise on the fee for Hojlund.

United wouldn't need to sell to buy Hojlund and are banking on decent sales this summer and in the January window to keep them within the requisite financial parameters.

While there is optimism about finalising a deal for Hojlund, the club have been in parallel discussions for Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt as an alternative option.

United have also put in a lot of work on Ajax's versatile Mohammed Kudus plus at least one other target as they do not want a drawn-out saga or to be left light in attack at the start of the season.

It has been made clear Paris Saint-Germain's interest in Hojlund will not bend United's will on working within their means.

The club have shown in the deals for Mason Mount and Andre Onana they will not break their maximum budget for a player this summer.

Ten Hag: Real Madrid defeat shows why Man Utd need a striker

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United's inability to take their chances in a 2-0 friendly loss to Real Madrid "absolutely" emphasised their need for a new striker.

United had chances of their own but failed to score with any of their 14 attempts - an all too familiar tale given their problems taking opportunities last season.

Asked if the attacking display in Texas emphasised why they are looking to sign a new striker, Ten Hag said: "Absolutely.

"There were two things - the pressing can be better from the start, and scoring goals.

"I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones.

"It was (Marcus) Rashford, it was, I thought, Scott McTominay in one-on-one situations. Garnacho, a one-on-one situation. From the situations, you have to score."

