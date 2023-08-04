Man City transfer news: Josko Gvardiol undergoing Man City medical ahead of £77.6m move from RB Leipzig

Man City and RB Leipzig have agreed a transfer fee of £77.6m (€90m) for centre-back Josko Gvardiol; The 21-year-old Croatia international was a target for both Chelsea and Tottenham last year; Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that Gvardiol is having a medical at the club
Friday 4 August 2023 13:07, UK
Josko Gvardiol is undergoing a medical with Manchester City ahead of a £77.6m (€90m) move from RB Leipzig.
At a news conference on Friday, manager Pep Guardiola revealed the deal for the 21-year-old Croatia international is close to being confirmed.
"Regarding Gvardiol, he is doing a medical test," said Guardiola. "Everybody knows he is here so hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours and days.
The deal is not a record for a defender after Harry Maguire cost Manchester United £80m in 2019.
Gvardiol is a left-footed Croatia international centre-back, widely regarded as one of the top centre-backs in Europe,
The 21-year-old has been coveted by a number of top clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham, who both wanted to sign him last year.
From a goal-scoring demonstration of his talents, to a humbling at the Etihad, Josko Gvardiol's two run-ins with Manchester City in the Champions League last season couldn't have been more different
In the first leg of their last-16 tie, the man in the mask for Croatia at the World Cup, showed why, at just 21, he is one of the world's highest-rated young defenders and coveted by Europe's top clubs. His mature defensive display was capped by a towering header to equalise for the German club.
Three weeks later, RB Leipzig were thrashed 7-0 in Manchester, with no answer to the powers of five-goal Erling Haaland. It was a chastening experience for Gvardiol. But perhaps one which will add to his drive to reach the very top of the game.
It certainly doesn't seem to have diminished his standing in the eyes of his suitors.
