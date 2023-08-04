Man City transfer news: Josko Gvardiol undergoing Man City medical ahead of £77.6m move from RB Leipzig

Josko Gvardiol is undergoing a medical with Manchester City ahead of a £77.6m (€90m) move from RB Leipzig.

At a news conference on Friday, manager Pep Guardiola revealed the deal for the 21-year-old Croatia international is close to being confirmed.

"Regarding Gvardiol, he is doing a medical test," said Guardiola. "Everybody knows he is here so hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours and days.

The deal is not a record for a defender after Harry Maguire cost Manchester United £80m in 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player European football expert Kevin Hatchard has the latest on Josko Gvardiol's move to Manchester City and what fans can expect to see from the Croatia defender

Gvardiol is a left-footed Croatia international centre-back, widely regarded as one of the top centre-backs in Europe,

The 21-year-old has been coveted by a number of top clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham, who both wanted to sign him last year.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

From a goal-scoring demonstration of his talents, to a humbling at the Etihad, Josko Gvardiol's two run-ins with Manchester City in the Champions League last season couldn't have been more different

In the first leg of their last-16 tie, the man in the mask for Croatia at the World Cup, showed why, at just 21, he is one of the world's highest-rated young defenders and coveted by Europe's top clubs. His mature defensive display was capped by a towering header to equalise for the German club.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Stream the EFL and Scottish Premiership live with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.



Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton – August 4 – LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Celtic v Ross County – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Kilmarnock v Rangers – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leicester v Coventry – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leeds v Cardiff – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland v Ipswich – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Wyndham Championship – August 3 to 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Three weeks later, RB Leipzig were thrashed 7-0 in Manchester, with no answer to the powers of five-goal Erling Haaland. It was a chastening experience for Gvardiol. But perhaps one which will add to his drive to reach the very top of the game.

It certainly doesn't seem to have diminished his standing in the eyes of his suitors.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.