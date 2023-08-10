Tyler Adams: Leeds midfielder set for medical as Chelsea meet £20m release clause

Chelsea are closing on the signing of Tyler Adams after meeting the £20m release clause in the Leeds midfielder's contract.

One source has told Sky Sports News the USA international will have a medical in the next 24 hours ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Adams signed for Leeds from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £20m last summer but suffered relegation with the club in his first season.

Chelsea want to sign two midfielders before the transfer window closes on September 1 and made a £48m bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia on Wednesday.

The Blues have also had a number of bids rejected for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, the most recent of which was worth £80m.

Brighton value Caicedo - who missed their final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday amid speculation over his future - at £100m.

Caicedo wants to join Chelsea and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admits he does not know if he will still be at the club come the end of the window.

Chelsea have made a £48m bid for Lavia and talks with Southampton could accelerate in the next 24 hours.

While the offer is expected to be rejected as Southampton hold out for their £50m valuation, it comes close enough that talks between the clubs could continue.

Liverpool have seen three bids for Lavia rejected so far this summer, the latest of which was worth around £45m.

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract after joining from Manchester City last summer.

However, the Belgium international is expected to leave after Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Lavia did not come off the bench during Southampton's win over Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend of the season, while he was not named in the squad for the Carabao Cup defeat at Gillingham on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is set for a medical at West Ham after the clubs reached a full agreement.

