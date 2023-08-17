Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe's side in advanced talks with Chelsea for defender Lewis Hall

Newcastle are in advanced talks with Chelsea to sign defender Lewis Hall on loan with an obligation to buy.

Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday his side are still working on the deal.

"It's a loan deal, yes," Howe said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. "He's a player I like - very versatile with really good potential. Let's see what happens today.

"If we do bring a player in that will be our transfer business concluded, unless there are injuries within the squad."

Newcastle will have to pay Chelsea £28m next summer for the teenager - with performance-related add-ons to follow.

The deferred payment allows Newcastle to comply with FFP restrictions this summer. Howe said last week that they would have to be creative to sign another player.

Sky Sports News understands the deal is "edging closer" but there is still work to do on the fee, structure of payments and add-ons.

The 18-year-old recently agreed in principle a new long-term contract with the Blues. Hall, who has featured for England U21s, made his Premier League debut for Chelsea last season and went on to make nine appearances in the top flight.

Image: Kieran Tierney has attracted interest from Newcastle

Earlier this week, Sky Sports News reporterd Newcastle retained an interest in Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney.

The 26-year-old was left out of the matchday squad for the season opener against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Matters have been complicated with new Gunners signing Jurrien Timber facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 2-1 victory against Forest.

However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hinted in his press conference ahead of his side's Monday Night Football clash against Crystal Palace that the Scotland international was still part of his plans going forward.

"He played the [Community Shield] final, no? A player that plays five days before in the final is part of the plans, for sure.

"I hope so [he is disappointed to be left out of league squad]."

Ziyech closing in on Galatasaray move

Image: Hakim Ziyech is having a medical at Galatasaray

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech had the first part of his Galatasaray medical ahead of a potential move from Stamford Bridge.

Galatasaray are awaiting the results before proceeding with second part of the medical on Thursday.

If all goes well, Ziyech will formally sign a contract with the Turkish champions.

Inter target Chalobah out for a few weeks

Image: Trevoh Chalobah has a hamstring problem

Trevoh Chalobah is expected to be out for a few more weeks with a hamstring problem.

The Chelsea centre-back hobbled off during the pre-season game against Fulham in the USA and his injury has now been fully assessed.

Chalobah's injury is not serious, and he is expected to be back to full fitness before the end of the transfer window - opening up the possibility of a move towards the end of August.

Chalobah's future has been uncertain this summer, with huge competition for places in Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

The club have two left-footed centre-backs in Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill.

Chalobah has interest from other clubs and Chelsea may be willing to listen to offers in the final weeks of the window.

Sky in Italy say he is on the list at Inter Milan along with a number of other Premier League centre-backs.

