Wilfried Gnonto: Leeds United forward hands in transfer request after latest Everton bid rejected

Wilfried Gnonto has handed in a written transfer request at Leeds United, Sky Sports News understands.

Gnonto is unhappy at being denied a move away from Elland Road so far this summer.

Leeds ended negotiations over a potential transfer to Everton last week and insisted that he was not for sale.

It is understood there had been negotiations with Everton for around a month prior to this.

Within that time, Everton made four offers, culminating in the latest one of £25m inclusive of add-ons, plus a sell-on clause.

Gnonto made himself unavailable for the games against Shrewsbury and Birmingham because of what happened and he was not in the squad to play West Brom on Friday evening, live on Sky Sports.

Speaking after the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury on August 9, Leeds manager Daniel Farke said: "In general you know I'm always open and honest and give you pretty transparent answers but, once there is a situation, I can't give you the whole picture. I'm not in control of this.

"I prefer to give you what I can say, not to create a story, but what I can say are the facts and the fact is that he was not available. There will be the time to make some comments."

Leeds said in a statement the following day: "Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

"Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

"Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow [August 12].

"This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale."

